Cristiano Ronaldo memes explode after being benched for Portugal vs Morocco Quarterfinal

Ronaldo was once again passed over in favour of Goncalo Ramos, who made his debut for Portugal against Switzerland and scored a hat trick.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 09:25 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

Portugal  are facing off Morocco in the FIFA World Cup 2022's penultimate quarterfinal at the Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. The main news surrounding the game, even before it began, is that star player Cristiano Ronaldo is against coming off the bench to start for the Selecao after sitting on the bench against Switzerland as well.

Given that Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't played at all during the FIFA World Cup so far, the decision is simply tactical. In the competition, he has only scored one goal, and it was a penalty kick. He was unreadable, missed a number of clear opportunities, and was unable to immediately present a threat. Even so, he was replaced against South Korea after the 60th minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo was benched for the Round of 16 match against Switzerland, and head coach Fernando Santos substituted Goncalo Ramos in his place. The youthful striker preserved his spot in the starting lineup and kept Ronaldo off the pitch after scoring a hat-trick in an impressive 6-1 victory.

As Ronaldo found a spot in the bench, netizens trolled him with funny memes. Take a look at some of them below!

READ| FIFA World Cup 2022 Morocco vs Portugal LIVE Score and Updates: En-Nesyri puts Morocco ahead with a header POR 0-1 MOR

 

