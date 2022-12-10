Cristiano Ronaldo memes explode after being benched for Portugal vs Morocco Quarterfinal

Image Source: Twitter

Portugal are facing off Morocco in the FIFA World Cup 2022's penultimate quarterfinal at the Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. The main news surrounding the game, even before it began, is that star player Cristiano Ronaldo is against coming off the bench to start for the Selecao after sitting on the bench against Switzerland as well.

Given that Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't played at all during the FIFA World Cup so far, the decision is simply tactical. In the competition, he has only scored one goal, and it was a penalty kick. He was unreadable, missed a number of clear opportunities, and was unable to immediately present a threat. Even so, he was replaced against South Korea after the 60th minute.

Chegou a HORA: Este é o nosso 11 Inicial para hoje! #VesteABandeira

It's TIME: This is our Starting 11 for today! #WearTheFlag pic.twitter.com/i7N6khiFag — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) December 10, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo was benched for the Round of 16 match against Switzerland, and head coach Fernando Santos substituted Goncalo Ramos in his place. The youthful striker preserved his spot in the starting lineup and kept Ronaldo off the pitch after scoring a hat-trick in an impressive 6-1 victory.

As Ronaldo found a spot in the bench, netizens trolled him with funny memes. Take a look at some of them below!

Cristiano Ronaldo benched AGAIN pic.twitter.com/wDZNozxuz0 — batman (@batman4city) December 10, 2022

i would rather say on bench pic.twitter.com/7PFOYt6tUA December 10, 2022

