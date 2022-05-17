Search icon
Commonwealth Games 2022: Ravi Dahiya, Bajrang Punia, 4 other wrestlers to represent India

The Commonwealth Games 2022 will be held in Birmingham, UK from July 28 to August 8.

Reported By:Aayushi| Edited By: Aayushi |Source: ANI |Updated: May 17, 2022, 10:56 PM IST

India’ s Olympic medallist wrestlers Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia were among six wrestlers selected for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the selection trials for the senior freestyle wrestling held here at the IGI Stadium on Tuesday.

Ravi Dahiya (57 kg), Bajrang Punia (65 kg), Naveen (74 kg), Deepak Punia (86 kg), Deepak (97 kg) and Mohit Dahiya (125 kg) were selected during the trials to represent the country at the event. The Commonwealth Games 2022 will be held in Birmingham, UK from July 28 to August 8.

