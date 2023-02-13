Search icon
‘Chak de fatte’: Kohli, Tendulkar, Sehwag praise India for beating Pakistan in Women’s T20 World Cup

India defeated Pakistan in their 1st match of the Women’s T20 World Cup at Cape Town on Sunday (February 12).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 11:15 AM IST

File photo

In a nail-biting encounter, India defeated Pakistan in their 1st match of the Women’s T20 World Cup at Cape Town on Sunday (February 12). 

Batting first, Pakistan women registered their highest total against India by putting 149 on the scoreboard. All-rounder Bismah Maroof was the top scorer for Pakistan (68 off 55). 

In reply, India put on a remarkable show from the word go as opener Shafali Verma (33 off 25) called the shots and played superbly which gave India a good hold on the match. However, Sidra Ameen ended Shafali’s inning by catching a stunner on the boundary line.
Indian right-handed batter Jemimah Rodrigues, however, remained a threat for Pakistan as she scored an unbeaten half-century to help India with the match by seven wickets.

Taking to Twitter many Indian cricketers congratulated Harmanpreet Kaur and Co for their wonderful win against Pakistan in the tournament opener.

Indian Star batsman Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and many others praise Indian Women for outplaying Pakistan.


India Women will be playing their next group stage match against West Indies Women on February 15 at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town.

 

 

 

