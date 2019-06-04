Brazilian coach Tite refuses to comment on rape accusation made against Neymar

Headlines

Mukesh Ambani in talks to get Rs 16,550 crore loan for Akash Ambani led subsidiary, check details

Women will get proper representation in Parliament, state assemblies soon: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Nayanthara offer prayers at Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati ahead of Jawan's release

This ex-Indian player is world’s highest paid cricket coach; salary more than Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya

Jailer producer gifts Anirudh Ravichander new Porsche car worth Rs 1.5 crore after Rajinikanth-starrer's success

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani in talks to get Rs 16,550 crore loan for Akash Ambani led subsidiary, check details

Women will get proper representation in Parliament, state assemblies soon: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Nayanthara offer prayers at Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati ahead of Jawan's release

Popular Bollywood actors with Pakistan connection

Health benefits of Kantola (Spiny Gourd) 

9 times Sanjay Dutt inspired us with inspirational messages

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Aditya L1 Mission: Why no scientists were allowed to wear perfume? The real reason will stun you

Chandrayaan 3 Update: Vikram lander hops on the Moon and lands safely once again

Jawan advance booking to break all records? Over 6 lakh tickets already sold for Shah Rukh Khan's film

Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Nayanthara offer prayers at Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati ahead of Jawan's release

Vicky Kaushal reveals father Sham Kaushal cried in front of him after being humiliated on set: 'My mom would...'

Sunny Deol's son Rajveer says his father hated that he wanted to become actor, reveals why

HomeSports

Sports

Brazilian coach Tite refuses to comment on rape accusation made against Neymar

Brazilian coach Tite on Monday declined to pass judgment on the rape accusation made against the national soccer side's star Neymar, whose denial of the incendiary allegations have landed him in fresh legal trouble.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 04, 2019, 09:03 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Brazilian coach Tite on Monday declined to pass judgment on the rape accusation made against the national soccer side's star Neymar, whose denial of the incendiary allegations have landed him in fresh legal trouble.

A woman accused Neymar of raping her at a Paris hotel last month, according to a police report seen by Reuters on Saturday.

Tite said he preferred to leave the matter in the hands of investigators and await clarification, adding that he had always enjoyed a good relationship with the soccer star.

"I do not want to pre-judge, and I prefer to leave the matter to responsible people," he said at a news conference ahead of the upcoming Copa America tournament. "We do not yet have the facts clarified and time will give those answers.

Tite's comments marked the first time anyone from Brazil's Football Federation has addressed the explosive allegations.

Sao Paulo state's public security ministry released a statement confirming the accusation had been made and said the investigation was still sealed, without giving further details.

After news of the accusation surfaced, Neymar posted a long video to Instagram in which he denied all the accusations against him, said he was a victim of extortion, lamented the pain caused to him and his family, and shared WhatsApp messages with the alleged victim, including racy photos he had received.

That led police in Rio de Janeiro to open a fresh investigation into whether he had committed a crime by posting the intimate pictures online.

Speaking with the local TV on Monday, Neymar's father defended the decision to publish the photos.

"Neymar needed to defend himself quickly," his father said. "We didn't have any choice. I prefer cyber crime to a rape crime."

Brazil are preparing for the Copa America - a tournament played by South America's 10 national teams - plus invitees Japan and Qatar, kicking off on June 14.

Neymar arrived at the camp on Sunday in his personal helicopter but did not speak to reporters.

Tite said the team's focus was currently on preparing for Wednesday's friendly with Qatar. He added that Neymar was still part of his plans.

"Technically Neymar is indispensable, but not irreplaceable," the coach said.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Live-in relationships cannot provide stability, security: Allahabad High Court

INDIA vs NDA over ‘Sanatan Dharma’ row: BJP retaliates with Kharge’s old speech after DMK leader’s attack

Delhi news: All online food, commercial delivery services to be banned in NDMC areas due to G20 Summit

Meet four siblings of Mishra family who cracked UPSC within 3 years to become IAS, IPS officers

G20 summit: Delhi Metro launches unlimited ride scheme with 'Tourist Smart Cards'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE