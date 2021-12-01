BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly finally breaks silence over India's series in South Africa amid Omicron worries

Soon after the completion of the Test series against New Zealand in India, the Men in Blue would be travelling to South Africa to play three Test matches, three ODIs and four T20Is as part of the bilateral series.

However, the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron (B.1.1.529) has sparked fear among all and has even led to questions being raised if the series would take place or not.

Finally breaking the silence over the issue, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President, Sourav Ganguly, has said that India's tour of South Africa stays on schedule for the time being.

The Omicron variant has made South Africa a 'risk country' to travel to, however, BCCI and Ganguly said they do not wish to press the panic button and will take their time to come to any decision.

"The tour is on as things stand till now. We still have time to decide. The first Test is scheduled for December 17. We will ponder about it," Ganguly told the reporters, India Today reported.

India A in South Africa:

Currently, an India A team is in South Africa, as they are playing three unofficial Test matches. The BCCI and Cricket South Africa (CSA) are "continuously monitoring" the situation, however, with the Netherlands ODI series getting postponed and the cancellation of the Women's World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe, the series look highly impossible.

"We are in constant touch with Cricket South Africa, while continuously monitoring the situation over there. Health and safety of the cricketers are paramount and we will act accordingly," BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal was quoted as saying by The Sunday Express.

"Health Ministry’s directive is supreme. If we get any advisory in this regard, we will certainly follow that," Dhumal added.

India's tour to South Africa schedule:

The tour will begin with the Test matches with the first taking place in Johannesburg from December 17, followed by the Boxing Day Test in Centurion and the final Test in Cape Town from January 3.

As for the ODIs, the first will be played in Paarl in January, followed by two more in Cape Town (January 14 and 16). Cape Town will also host the opening two T20Is (on January 19 and 21). and the last two matches of the tour will be played in Paarl on January 23 and 26.