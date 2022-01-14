Badminton player Tasnim Mir becomes first Indian to bag No.1 spot in under-19 girls' singles

Badminton player Tasnim Mir has become the first Indian to top the under-19 world rankings in girls' singles. The Badminton World Federation's (BWF) updated rankings showed 16-year-old Tasnim at the top of the pile with 10,810 points.

"I am very happy today and I am going to try and follow in the footsteps of my role models PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal," said Tasnim. "I am now concentrating on how the seniors play now and am trying to get to competing at that level. I am hoping to win a medal for India at the next Olympics," the teenage shuttler said.