Aston Villa vs Sheffield United, PL: Live streaming, AVL v SHF Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

AVL vs SHF Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Aston Villa vs Sheffield United Dream11 Team Player List, AVL Dream11 Team Player List, SHF Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Aston Villa vs Sheffield United Head to Head.

Aston Villa faces Sheffield United in the Premier League at Villa Park as the first-class football resumes action in England after a three-month break amid COVID-19 outbreak scare.

While Sheffield will be aiming to keep their European dream alive, Villa will resume their fight to escape relegation.

When and where to watch Aston Villa vs Sheffield United

Where and when is the Aston Villa vs Sheffield United, Premier League match being played?

The Aston Villa vs Sheffield United, Premier League match will be played on June 17, 2020, at Villa Park.

What time does the Aston Villa vs Sheffield United, Premier League match begin?

The Aston Villa vs Sheffield United, Premier League match will begin at 10:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Aston Villa vs Sheffield United, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Aston Villa vs Sheffield United, Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India.

How and where to watch online Aston Villa vs Sheffield United, Premier League live streaming?

The Aston Villa vs Sheffield United, Premier League live telecast will be available online on Hotstar for premium users.



Aston Villa vs Sheffield United: Predicted Starting XIs

Sheffield United: Henderson; Basham, Egan, O'Connell; Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; Mousset, McBurnie

Aston Villa: Reina; Guilbert, Engels, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Hourihane, Douglas Luiz; Al Ghazi, Samatta, Grealish





DREAM11: Henderson (VC), Baldock, O'Connell, Engels, Fleck, Lundstram, Grealish (c), Norwood, Al Ghazi, Mousset, Samatta