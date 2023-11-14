'Agar main Aishwarya se..': Ex-Pakistan star Abdul Razzaq slammed for 'shameful' remarks on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

This comment made by Razzaq has enraged fans and referred to his behaviour as ‘shameful.’

Former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq is facing massive backlash on social media after making a comment that involved Bollywood star actress Aiswarya Rai Bachchan's name at a recent press event.

It happened during an interaction with Pakistani media questioning about the team's performance in the ongoing World Cup 2023 campaign. Razzaq targeted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) with a comment involving Bollywood star has infuriated fans on the internet.

Razzaq said, “Younis Khan had good intentions when he served as team’s captain and it gave me confidence to perform better. As everyone is talking about Pakistan and players, actually we don’t have good intentions to polish players in Pakistan and develop them.”

“If you think that I get married to Aishwarya Rai and have beautiful kids, then that can never happen. So you need to first correct your intentions,” said Razzaq sitting next to Shahid Afridi.

This comment made by Razzaq has enraged fans and referred to his behaviour as ‘shameful.’

Here are some of the reactions:

Never ever thought, Player like Abdul Razzaq will stoop that low in his life, Shameful pic.twitter.com/LaZFTffsH4 — H A M Z A (@HamzaKhan259) November 13, 2023

Pakistan, that started off as favourites, are out of the tournament after facing defeat form defending champions England by 93 runs. Only four teams are left in the race to take the World Cup trophy home, India, New Zealand, Australia and South Africa.

The semi-final stage will kick-start from tomorrow (15 November) where India will take on New Zealand once again in the World Cup semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The second semi-final will be played between Australia and South Africa on 16 November at Eden Garden in Kolkata.