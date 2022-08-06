ISRO to launch its smallest rocket tomorrow: Know all about SSLV, its maiden spaceflight

File Photo

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to conduct the maiden launch of its Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) on August 7 from Sriharikota’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh. The rocket will be carrying Earth Observational Satellite (EOS-02) Mission to space.

As per ANI, the ground testing of the newly developed solid booster stage (SS1) for SSLV was performed on March 12. All the propulsion parameters during the testing were reported to be satisfactory and matched with the expectations.

The mission is set to be launched from Sriharikota at 9:18 am. The EOS-02 mission is a technology demonstration satellite for many new technologies which can be applied in various sectors, including forestry, geology, hydrology and agriculture.

Notably, a small satellite launch vehicle is a vehicle designed by the Indian space agency to lure the emerging small satellite market. The aim is to offer launch-on-demand services to both domestic and foreign customers.

The mission’s aim is to showcase the technological advancements made by ISRO and the agency’s capability to deliver smaller payloads into low Earth Orbit.

SSLV has been birthed by ISRO chief S Somnath, who is well-known for his rocket wizardry.

India’s smallest launch vehicle has been designed to launch a payload weighing 500 kg to a 500-kilometer planar orbit. Meanwhile, the PSLV can take about 1,750-kilogram payload into the Sun Synchronous Orbit at 600 km altitude.

The SSLV also has multiple satellite mounting options for nano, micro and small satellites.

According to ISRO, the SSLV weighing 110-tons is the one with the quickest turnaround. Interestingly, the rocket has been assembled in just 72 hours against other launch vehicles that took about two months in making.

Notably, the government has allocated Rs 169 crores for the development of this project.

As per the Ministry of Science & Technology, the SSLV has been made with an aim to build a cost-effective launch vehicle with high launch frequency.