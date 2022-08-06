Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeScience

ISRO to launch its smallest rocket tomorrow: Know all about SSLV, its maiden spaceflight

Weighing 110-tons, the SSLV rocket has been birthed by ISRO chief S Somnath, who is well-known for his rocket wizardry.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 06:59 PM IST

ISRO to launch its smallest rocket tomorrow: Know all about SSLV, its maiden spaceflight
File Photo

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to conduct the maiden launch of its Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) on August 7 from Sriharikota’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh. The rocket will be carrying Earth Observational Satellite (EOS-02) Mission to space.

As per ANI, the ground testing of the newly developed solid booster stage (SS1) for SSLV was performed on March 12. All the propulsion parameters during the testing were reported to be satisfactory and matched with the expectations.

The mission is set to be launched from Sriharikota at 9:18 am. The EOS-02 mission is a technology demonstration satellite for many new technologies which can be applied in various sectors, including forestry, geology, hydrology and agriculture.

READ | NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope captures Universe’s most distant star ‘Earendel’, see pic

Notably, a small satellite launch vehicle is a vehicle designed by the Indian space agency to lure the emerging small satellite market. The aim is to offer launch-on-demand services to both domestic and foreign customers.

The mission’s aim is to showcase the technological advancements made by ISRO and the agency’s capability to deliver smaller payloads into low Earth Orbit.

SSLV has been birthed by ISRO chief S Somnath, who is well-known for his rocket wizardry.

India’s smallest launch vehicle has been designed to launch a payload weighing 500 kg to a 500-kilometer planar orbit. Meanwhile, the PSLV can take about 1,750-kilogram payload into the Sun Synchronous Orbit at 600 km altitude.

The SSLV also has multiple satellite mounting options for nano, micro and small satellites.

According to ISRO, the SSLV weighing 110-tons is the one with the quickest turnaround. Interestingly, the rocket has been assembled in just 72 hours against other launch vehicles that took about two months in making.

Notably, the government has allocated Rs 169 crores for the development of this project.

As per the Ministry of Science & Technology, the SSLV has been made with an aim to build a cost-effective launch vehicle with high launch frequency.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy for over 600 medical officer posts, apply at uppsc.up.nic.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.