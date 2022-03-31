Travelling on national highways to get costlier, sharp rise in toll tax from April 1

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has increased the toll tax levied on vehicles for travelling on national highways across the country. With the new hike, toll on national highways will increase by 10 to 15 percent.

As per multiple reports, the hike means that toll tax at different NH toll plazas will become costlier between Rs 5-10 to Rs 50-65, depending of the vehicle type. A notification with the regarding the toll tax hike for FY 2022-23 has been issued and orders have been issued to NHAI’s officials across regions.