SBI: Here’s how you can get mini statement of past transactions via missed call and SMS

SBI account holders can check all data such as net banking, mobile banking, SBI branch, passbook, and ATMS via net banking service.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 07:41 PM IST

State Bank Of India (SBI), widely regarded as India's largest lender, provides customers with a multitude of services via a toll-free number and SMS capability. The SBI users only need to make a missed call or send an SMS from the registered mobile number to receive SMS banking and mobile services, account balance information, and mini-statements.

Customers have several options for accessing SBI mini-statements, including SBI Quick Banking, missed call banking, SMS banking, mobile banking, and net banking. Customers must register their phone numbers with the bank in order to obtain SBI micro statements.

Customers should be aware that the SBI mini statement includes all transaction information from several payment methods, including NEFT, RTGS, IMPS, and UPI. The State Bank of India micro statement is available locally and online.

Customers can contact or text 9223766666 to receive balance information on their devices, or they can receive it by SMS.

Here’s how to check SBI mini statement via missed call or SMS:

  1. To learn about the previous 5 transactions, call 09223866666 to SBI mini statement number
  2. The call will automatically get disconnected after 2 rings
  3. The user will receive an SMS containing the SBI mini statement, or the most recent five transactions made from the account. 
