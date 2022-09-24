Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

RBI: Bank credit growth accelerates to 14 per cent in Q1 despite rise in lending rates

It should be noted that the RBI began raising interest rates in early May in response to the runaway inflation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 07:24 AM IST

RBI: Bank credit growth accelerates to 14 per cent in Q1 despite rise in lending rates
RBI: Bank credit growth accelerates to 14 per cent in Q1 despite rise in lending rates

In comparison to the same period last year, the banking system's credit growth increased to 14 per cent at the end of the June quarter, the RBI reported on Friday.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the figures based on information from 89 scheduled commercial banks, excluding the performance of regional rural banks, are much higher than the growth rates of 10.7 per cent in the previous March quarter and 5.8 per cent in the June 2021 quarter.

According to the data, personal loan growth, which was 20.8 per cent in June 2022, was the key driver of system-wide credit expansion. This growth occurred despite a 0.31 per cent increase in WALR in this sector.

The central bank reported that working capital loans and term loans both had double-digit growth in the June 2022 quarter, increasing credit to industry by 7.2 per cent from the quarter before.

According to the report, the proportion of individuals in total credit climbed from 43.7 per cent in the previous quarter to 44.1 per cent in June 2022.

According to the report, loans taken out by female consumers increased faster than loans taken out by male clients.

It added that the share of private sector banks in overall credit has climbed to 38 per cent from 35.3 per cent in June 2020 and 22.2 per cent in June 2015, with private sector banks continuing to record faster credit growth than their state-run competitors.

According to the statement, the private sector lenders accounted for 47.8 per cent of the additional credit for the year that ended on June 30, 2016.

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I delayed due to wet outfield, next toss inspection at 8 PM
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.