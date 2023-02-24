List of bank holidays in March 2023: Banks to remain closed for 12 days next month, plan your work accordingly

Bank Holidays in March 2023: As March 2023 begins, it's time to check the bank holiday list for the month if you have important banking tasks to complete. This month, there are 12 bank holidays across India, including the popular festival of Holi. The Reserve Bank of India has released a list of holidays according to the states. Therefore, it's important to stay aware of the holidays to avoid any inconvenience.

Holidays in March 2023:

March is a month filled with important festivals, and banks are closed on these occasions. In addition to Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Telugu New Year, Gudi Padwa, and Ram Navami are among the major festivals being celebrated this month. Banks will remain closed for six days in March, which are the regular weekly holidays.

List of Bank Holidays in March 2023:

1. March 03, 2023 - Chapchar Koot in Aizawl

2. March 05, 2023 - Sunday Holiday

3. March 07, 2023 - Holi/Holika Dahan/Dhulendi/Dol Jatra/Yaosang in various cities

4. March 08, 2023 - Dhuleti/Dol Jatra/Holi in multiple cities

5. March 09, 2023 - Holi in Patna

6. March 11, 2023 - Second Saturday Holiday

7. March 12, 2023 - Sunday Holiday

8. March 19, 2023 - Sunday Holiday

9. March 22, 2023 - Gudi Padwa/Ugadi/Bihar Day/First Navratri/Telugu New Year in multiple cities

10. March 25, 2023 - Fourth Saturday

11. March 26, 2023 - Sunday Holiday

12. March 30, 2023 - Ram Navami in multiple cities

Handling bank transactions during holidays:

If you have important banking transactions on a holiday, you can use ATMs to withdraw cash. You can also transfer funds through mobile banking, net banking, or UPI. Always remember that online net banking is available 24/7, so you can still make transactions even if banks are closed.

