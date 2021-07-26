Headlines

Personal Finance

Income Tax Return: ITR e-filing last date extended - Direct link, other details

Income Tax Return (ITR) Filing last date has been extended to September 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2021, 01:48 PM IST

Income Tax Return (ITR) Filing last date has been extended to September 30, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The deadline has been announced by the central government for filing ITR for Financial Year 2020-21.

According to the media report, in case of delay in paying the income tax, the taxpayer is required to pay interest on the outstanding tax, under three sections 234A, 234B and 234C of the Income Tax Act 1961.

The interest will be charged at the rate of 1% every month on the outstanding tax amount as per section 234A in case you miss a deadline. Even if you miss a date by 5 or 6 days, you will be charged for the whole month because a delay of 6 days will be considered as a delay of one full month.

Steps to e-File ( as mentioned at incometaxindia.gov.in) the ITR using the upload XML method, the user must download either of the following ITR utility 

Step 1 Visit the Income Tax e-Filing portal incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in 

Step 2 Go to 'Downloads > IT Return Preparation Software'. 

Step 3 Open the Utility from the extracted folder.

Step 4 Fill in the required details

Step 5 Calculate the Tax. 

Step 6 Save the XML. 

Step 7 log in to the e-Filing portal

Step 8 Click on the 'e-File' menu and click the 'Income Tax Return' link. 

Step 9 PAN will be auto-populated, Select 'Assessment Year, 'Select 'ITR form Number, 'Select 'Filing Type' as 'Original/Revised Return', Select 'Submission Mode' as 'Upload XML', 

Step 10 Choose any one of the options to verify the Income Tax Return

Step 11 Click 'Continue' 

Step 12 Attach the ITR XML file. On choosing, 

Step 13 DSC as verification option, Attach the signature file generated from the DSC management utility. 

Step 14 Aadhaar OTP as a verification option, Enter the Aadhaar OTP received in the mobile number registered with UIDAI.  

Step 15 EVC through Bank account, Demat account or Bank ATM as verification option, Enter the EVC received in the mobile number registered with Bank or Demat Account respectively. 

Step 16 Other two verification options, the ITR will be submitted but the process of filing the ITRs is not complete until it is verified. The submitted ITR should be e-Verified later by using the 'My Account > e-Verify Return' option or the signed ITR-V should be sent to CPC, Bengaluru. 

Step 17 Submit the ITR.  

Step 18 To view the uploaded ITRs 

 

Income Tax Return E-Filing, ITR Filing Direct Link: incometaxindia.gov.in/Pages/tax-services/file-income-tax-return.aspx .

