Here’s how much Meta, Twitter, Amazon are offering to laid-off employees

A number of Indian companies have extended benefits to laid-off junior and mid-level employees in response to social media criticism against extensive job cuts by technological behemoths and startups alike, while CXOs are increasingly being refused a fair deal.

CXOs are being let go with just six months of salary as opposed to the previous 12–16 months, even though some companies are providing benefits beyond the terms of contracts for retrenched employees like extended corporate medical coverage until the end of the policy tenure to help them through the tough times.

“There is a fear of social media backlash among many startups which could hamper future hiring prospects. Some of them have started paying a couple of months additional salaries to the exiting workforce and clearing the full and final payments as soon as possible," said Kamal Karanth, co-founder of Xpheno, which tracks startup and tech hiring.

The startup industry has experienced 17,000–20,000 layoffs since the start of the year, with ed-tech companies employing the majority of those let go. Large-scale layoffs have been caused by a lack of funding, pressure on the balance sheets, and unforeseen hiring.

“Many large companies are opting to continue medical insurance for employees who have been laid off till the end of the policy tenure. These insurance covers are part of group medical policies that companies offer the workforce," said A.R. Ramesh, director, of digital business solutions, professional staffing and international engagement, at Adecco, a staffing firm.

Many firms such as Meta, Twitter, Amazon, Google, etc have laid off employees in the past few weeks. Firms have declared a hiring freeze, indicating a looming recession in the US, which is impacting Indian employees.

At its devices and services teams, Amazon has begun a round of layoffs. The New York Times said that the number of laid-off workers in corporate and technical positions may reach 10,000, which would be a record high for the e-commerce powerhouse since its inception.

Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram's parent company, Meta, has opted to reduce its personnel by 11,000, or 13% of its current size. The New York Times said that Meta will provide a severance package consisting of 16 weeks of base pay plus two additional weeks for each year the employee worked for the company. For a further six months, the retrenched employees' and their families' medical needs will be met.

Twitter witnessed massive layoffs globally and according to a Mint report, the social media platform now has fewer than 10 people in India.

Senior executives' severance payouts, meanwhile, have been getting smaller. “In critical positions, the notice period now is just six months. Earlier, many CXOs would get compensation for one year of their service at the time of separation," K. Sudarshan, managing partner, EMA Partners India, said.