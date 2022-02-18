Gold Rate Today February 18: Gold price in India fall by Rs 4,000 per kg, check city wise rates

Gold Rate Today February 18: Gold rates in India fell by Rs 4,000 per kg on Friday. Amid the Russia-Ukraine war like situation and rising oil prices, gold rates touched an 8-month high. The gold price in India for 22-carat gold per 10 grams was Rs 45,800 and for 24-carat was Rs 49,970.

Investors are increasingly looking at gold as an important investment. Gold prices on Thursday hovered near the eight-month high touched earlier this week. Gold prices rose on Wednesday following news from NATO and the US that Russia was increasing its troops in the border areas of Ukraine.

The gold rate in Delhi is Rs 45,800 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold, In Chennai, on the other hand, the gold price is Rs 47,100. The gold rate in Kerala was Rs 45,800, the same as the gold price in the national capital. Gold prices vary city to city because of GST, TDS and other taxes.

Check latest gold rate in your city

Chennai - Rs 47,100 for 22 Carat Gold, Rs 51,380 for 24 Carat Gold

Mumbai - Rs 45,800 for 22 Carat Gold, Rs 49,970 for 24 Carat Gold

Delhi - Rs 45,800 for 22 Carat Gold, Rs 49,970 for 24 Carat Gold

Kolkata - Rs 45,800 for 22 Carat Gold, Rs 49,970 for 24 Carat Gold

Bangalore - Rs 45,800 for 22 Carat Gold, Rs 49,970 for 24 Carat Gold

Hyderabad - Rs 45,800 for 22 Carat Gold, Rs 49,970 for 24 Carat Gold

Ahmedabad - Rs 45,720 for 22 Carat Gold, Rs 49,720 for 24 Carat Gold

Jaipur - Rs 45,850 for 22 Carat Gold, Rs 50,130 for 24 Carat Gold

Lucknow - Rs 45,740 for 22 Carat Gold, Rs 49,930 for 24 Carat Gold

Patna - Rs 45,760 for 22 Carat Gold, Rs 49,900 for 24 Carat Gold

Bhubaneswar - Rs 45,800 for 22 Carat Gold, Rs 49,970 for 24 Carat Gold.