Gold rate today February 1: Gold prices fall by Rs 1,000 - Check city wise rate

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 01, 2022, 08:22 AM IST

Hours before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the Union Budget in the Parliament, gold has become cheaper in India. The gold rate in India today fell by Rs 1,000 per kg across the country. In India, the gold rate today is Rs 44,900 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold.

This fall in price is enticing customers to buy gold. However, where there is a fall in the price of gold, there is a slight increase in the price of silver. In Delhi, the gold rate was Rs 44,900. While the gold rate in Mumbai also remained the same like Delhi.

Here we give you the current price for 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.

Citywise rate

Chennai - Rs 45,270 for 10 grams of 22-carat of gold

Mumbai - Rs 44,900 for 10 grams of 22-carat of gold

Delhi - Rs 44,900 for 10 grams of 22-carat of gold

Kolkata - Rs 44,900 for 10 grams of 22-carat of gold

Bengaluru - Rs 44,900 for 10 grams of 22-carat of gold

Hyderabad - Rs 44,900 for 10 grams of 22-carat of gold

Pune - Rs 44,850 for 10 grams of 22-carat of gold

Ahmedabad - Rs 45,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat of gold



Chandigarh - Rs 45,600 for 10 grams of 22-carat of gold.