Fuel price hike in Delhi NCR, other cities: Price of CNG increased – Check new rates here

File Photo

Fuel price update Delhi NCR: Residents of Delhi NCR woke up on Sunday to the news of a fresh hike in the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by Rs 2 per kilogram. The new prices will be effective from 6 am on May 15, 2022.

With the new revision from Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), the cost of CNG in Delhi will now be Rs 73.61 per kg. For neighbouring Gurugram, the CNG price will be Rs 81.94 per kilogram while the same amount would cost Rs 76.17 per kg in Noida.

Natural gas provider IGL has hiked the price of CNG in some other cities in Haryana, Rajasthan and UP. These include Rewari where a kg of CNG will now cost Rs 84.07 per kg, Karnal and Kaithal at Rs 82.27 per kg at both cities and Kanpur where the new price is Rs 85.40.