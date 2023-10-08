Failed to exchange Rs 2000 banknotes? Know what are the options left after deadline

A day before the deadline, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das had said only about Rs 12,000 crore (or 3.37 per cent) of the currency notes remained in circulation.

In simple terms, this meant that almost 96% of the value of the Rs 2,000 banknotes had been returned to the financial system.

What will happen to people who still have Rs. 2000 in cash that hasn't been exchanged or deposited in a bank?

According to the RBI, Rs 2000 notes can still be exchanged by people and organizations at 19 RBI Issue Offices up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at one time; they can also opt Rs 2000 banknotes for credit into their Indian bank accounts regardless of the amount; in addition, citizens can send Rs 2000 banknotes via India Post, directed to any of 19 RBI Issue Offices, for credit to their Indian bank accounts.

Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, and Thiruvananthapuram are the locations of the 19 RBI Issue Offices.

Additionally, the RBI has repeatedly said that Rs 2000 bills will remain legal currency. As of May 19, 2023, the day the RBI decided to stop printing the Rs 2000 currency, there were 3.56 lakh crore of such notes in circulation overall.

In order to complete the exchange and deposit exercise on time and to give the public enough time, September 30 was initially chosen as the deadline. To avoid any last-minute rush, people were urged to deposit or exchange their Rs. 2000 banknotes during the month of September.

Following a review, RBI agreed on September 30 to postpone the deposit and exchange agreement until October 7, 2023. According to the RBI, banks will no longer accept Rs. 2000 banknotes in exchange for other denominations or credit to accounts starting on October 8, 2023.

The Rs 2000 value banknotes were first taken out of circulation by the RBI on May 19 but were later declared to still be legal currency. However, the RBI has instructed banks to cease issuing these currencies right now. After sufficient supplies of notes in other values became accessible, the goal of launching Rs 2000 banknotes was achieved. The issuance of Rs 2000 banknotes was thus discontinued in 2018–19.

