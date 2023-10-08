Headlines

Failed to exchange Rs 2000 banknotes? Know what are the options left after deadline

Salman Khan shares pic with mystery girl, teases special announcement tomorrow, fans ask ‘bhabhiji reveal?'

Canada secures historic T20 World Cup 2024 berth with convincing win over Bermuda

Meet Rajiv Sabharwal, IIT graduate, who heads Tata Group company which has Shubman Gill as its brand ambassador

Israel-Palestine war: Death toll in Hamas attack in Israel rises to 350

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Failed to exchange Rs 2000 banknotes? Know what are the options left after deadline

Salman Khan shares pic with mystery girl, teases special announcement tomorrow, fans ask ‘bhabhiji reveal?'

Canada secures historic T20 World Cup 2024 berth with convincing win over Bermuda

Superfoods to eat in breakfast

Most wickets for India vs Australia in ODIs

10 home remedies to relieve menstrual cramps

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Ferocious Israel strikes back at Hamas, PM Netanyahu vows vengeance

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Over 600 killed, dozens taken hostage, Israel hits out at Hamas | Top Points

Israel Palestine Conflict: Israel's counter attack leaves Gaza in ruins, devastation continues

Salman Khan shares pic with mystery girl, teases special announcement tomorrow, fans ask ‘bhabhiji reveal?'

Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu back together? Actor’s new post with pet Hash leaves fans speculating

Gurdas Maan's Canada tour postponed amid India-Canada diplomatic unrest

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

Failed to exchange Rs 2000 banknotes? Know what are the options left after deadline

A day before the deadline, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das had said only about Rs 12,000 crore (or 3.37 per cent) of the currency notes remained in circulation.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 06:18 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The people has until Saturday, October 7, to use exchange services or deposit high-worth Rs 2000 banknotes to banks. Shaktikanta Das, governor of the Reserve Bank of India, had stated that only roughly Rs 12,000 crore (3.37 percent) of the currency notes left in existence a day prior to the due date.

In simple terms, this meant that almost 96% of the value of the Rs 2,000 banknotes had been returned to the financial system. 

What will happen to people who still have Rs. 2000 in cash that hasn't been exchanged or deposited in a bank?

According to the RBI, Rs 2000 notes can still be exchanged by people and organizations at 19 RBI Issue Offices up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at one time; they can also opt Rs 2000 banknotes for credit into their Indian bank accounts regardless of the amount; in addition, citizens can send Rs 2000 banknotes via India Post, directed to any of 19 RBI Issue Offices, for credit to their Indian bank accounts.

Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, and Thiruvananthapuram are the locations of the 19 RBI Issue Offices.

Additionally, the RBI has repeatedly said that Rs 2000 bills will remain legal currency. As of May 19, 2023, the day the RBI decided to stop printing the Rs 2000 currency, there were 3.56 lakh crore of such notes in circulation overall.

READ | Meet Anand Piramal's sister, chairperson of Rs 13100 crore firm; know how she is related to Isha Ambani

In order to complete the exchange and deposit exercise on time and to give the public enough time, September 30 was initially chosen as the deadline. To avoid any last-minute rush, people were urged to deposit or exchange their Rs. 2000 banknotes during the month of September.

Following a review, RBI agreed on September 30 to postpone the deposit and exchange agreement until October 7, 2023. According to the RBI, banks will no longer accept Rs. 2000 banknotes in exchange for other denominations or credit to accounts starting on October 8, 2023.

The Rs 2000 value banknotes were first taken out of circulation by the RBI on May 19 but were later declared to still be legal currency. However, the RBI has instructed banks to cease issuing these currencies right now. After sufficient supplies of notes in other values became accessible, the goal of launching Rs 2000 banknotes was achieved. The issuance of Rs 2000 banknotes was thus discontinued in 2018–19.

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

External Affairs Minister asks stranded Indians in Israel to stay safe, contact embassy for assistance

'INDIA bloc real...BJP doesn't take elections...': Here's what Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said

Air India cancels flights to and from Tel Aviv in wake of Hamas attack on Israel

What is GajaKesari Yoga? Benefits of Gaja Kesari Yogam by Chirag Daruwalla

Israeli military claims ‘400 Hamas militants’ killed in retaliation; war intensifies after ‘surprise attack’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE