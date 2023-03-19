Aadhaar verification required for government scheme benefits, know how to verify

The Aadhaar card is one of the most commonly used identity documents in India. These days, it's required for a wide range of services, from getting a SIM card to opening a bank account. It's a unique 12-digit number that serves as a proof of identity for all Indian citizens.

If you have an Aadhaar card, it's crucial to ensure that it's genuine. A fake Aadhaar card can cause all sorts of issues, including denial of government benefits. That's why it's important to verify your Aadhaar card to confirm its authenticity.

To verify your Aadhaar card, you can use either an online or an offline method. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is responsible for issuing Aadhaar cards and has made both verification methods available.

To verify your Aadhaar card online, simply head over to the UIDAI website and go to the "My Aadhaar" section. From there, select "Verify n Aadhaar Number" under "Services." Then, enter your Aadhaar number and captcha, and click on "Verify Aadhaar." If your Aadhaar card is genuine, the website will display "EXISTS." If it's fake, an error message will appear instead.

Offline verification of Aadhaar cards is also possible. You can use a QR code scanner to verify the digital signature on the Aadhaar card, or you can authenticate the card through the mAadhaar app. These methods are quick and easy and ensure that your Aadhaar card is genuine and will be accepted for any required services.

