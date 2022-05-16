7th Pay Commission: Will central government employees get 18-month DA arrear? Know here

File Photo

7th Pay Commission news: The Dearness Allowance (DA) allowance of central government employees has been in the news. There have been reports claiming that the 18-month arrear for DA which was frozen by the government in the year 2020 could be received soon.

The frozen DA benefits were imparted last year but there has been growing demand for arrears since then. Three installments of the DA hike frozen amid the pandemic will not be received. Some reports suggest that the government is deliberating on this issue. However, these may be misleading readers. The government has earlier made it clear that arrear for the DA stopped between January 2020 and June 2021 will not be given, Zee Business Hindi reported.

The DA arrear being demanded is from the period when DA was frozen due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. However, the Centre has now clearly stated that there are no discussions on payment of the arrear. The Finance Ministry has rejected a request from pensioners to release the Dearness Relief (DR) arear for when it was frozen due to Covid-19, it was reported.

Chances of receiving 18-month DA arrear

The total DR and DA arrear amount for central government employees and pensioners is estimated to be approximately Rs 34,000 crore.

A representative of the Department of Expenditure of the Finance Ministry at the the 32nd meet of the Standing Committee on Voluntary Agencies to review pension rules reportedly said that the amount for DA and DR arrear will not be issued.

DA, DR hikes since Covid-19 pandemic

After the freeze on DA was lifted back on July 1, 2021, the DA and DR have been increased three times by the Centre.

An official of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions was cited by the report as saying that the Department of Pensions is looking after the welfare of pensioners and resolving their grievances at multiple levels but the remittance of DA and DR is not in its scope. The DA for central employees was increased to 28 percent from 17 percent back on July 1 last year. It was then increased by 3 percent to 31 percent in October followed by another 3 percent hike in March this year. It now stands at 34 percent.

DA calculation for Central government employees

The calculation of DA percentage for central employees is done using the following formula:

Dearness Allowance percentage = ((Average of All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) [Base Year 2001=100] for the past 12 months-115.76)/115.76) x 100.