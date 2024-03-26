7th Pay Commission: After 4% DA hike, another good news for central govt employees, may get...

After the latest hike, DA was increased to 50 per cent from 46 per cent which will be effective from January 2024.

7th Pay Commission: Days after getting a 4 per cent Dearness allowance (DA) hike, the central government employees may get another good news on March 30. After the latest hike, DA was increased to 50 per cent from 46 per cent which will be effective from January 2024. Since the announcement, the employees are entitled to arrears for January and February. As per a Jagran report, the central government employees may get their increased salaries and arrears of the two months on March 30.

The report comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) asked banks to remain open on Sunday (March 31) as it is the last day of the current financial year 2022-23. The dearness allowance for central government employees and pensioners is based on the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW). The DA increase approved as per the accepted formula based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

