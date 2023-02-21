5 shares you can consider to invest in 2023 which might be best for long-term results

File Photo

Long-term investing is the way to go for many people who want to grow their money. Many people believe in investing long-term to enjoy maximum results. Today, we will tell you about the 5 best long-term stocks to buy in India in 2023. Investing in these shares might help you view your financials in the long term. For the unversed, long-term is usually for a period of more than 5 years for investors.

Here are the top 5 shares you should invest in 2023

Reliance Industries - Multinational Conglomerate

Reliance Industries Limited is a company based out of India. It operates in the Oil to Chemicals (02C), Oil and Gas, Retail, Digital Services, and Financial Services segments and is one of the best long-term shares to invest in.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) - Information Technology

Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS) is a company based in India and is committed to providing information technology (IT) services, and digital and business solutions and is one of the safest shares to invest in.

Infosys - Information Technology

Infosys Limited is committed to consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services.

HDFC Bank - Banking

HDFC Bank Limited is an India-based private-sector bank.

Hindustan Unilever - FMCG

Hindustan Unilever Limited is a consumer goods company based in India. It is a subsidiary of a British company named Unilever. It is headquartered in Mumbai. It is one of the popular share options among investors