Mumbai local train news: E-pass facility launched - Know how to apply and other details

Maharashtra government has launched an e-pass facility to travel in suburban trains in Mumbai from August 15. However, a gap of 14 days from the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is necessary to avail the facility. Mumbai Local Trains will begin operation on August 15.

"We're verifying vaccination certificates of people administered both doses and issuing them QR codes," said an official of BMC.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also said the ‘Universal Travel Pass’ system is for citizens to obtain e-pass conveniently. “Those eligible after verification will be allowed to travel from August 15, 2021, onwards,” the BMC added.

A total of 358 help desks are to be set up at 53 railway stations under the BMC’s jurisdiction. Maharashtra government has developed the web link -- epassmsdma.mahait.org is functional for the said purpose.

The new 'Universal Travel Pass' will enable passengers from Mumbai and adjoining areas to travel in suburban local trains, Mumbai Metro, and monorail.

Steps to download Universal Travel e-pass:

1. Go to the link: epassmsdma.mahait.org

2. On the homepage, click on the "Travel Pass for Vaccinated Citizens" link

3. Enter your mobile number used in 'Cowin Registration'.

4. You will receive OTP (One Time Password) via text.

5. Enter OTP and other required details.

6. Now select the 'Generate Pass' option.

7. The system will show the information.

8. Now upload the picture in the 'Self Image' option.

9. You will now receive a text that the applicant will receive a link in 48 hours via SMS.

10. Once you receive the link, save your epass.

Amid the declining cases of COVID-19 in the state, the Maharashtra government, on Wednesday, decided to allow malls, restaurants, bars, hotels, gymnasiums, salons, beauty parlours, and all shops to remain open till 10 pm.

This important decision was taken by the Maharashtra government after accepting the recommendations of the Maharashtra COVID-19 task force, in a meeting led by CM Uddhav Thackeray. Under the revised rules, though the 50 per cent condition is retained for restaurants dine-in, parcel delivery is allowed for 24 hours.