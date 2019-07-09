Mumbai: Heavy rains predicted in next 48 hrs

After a respite from traffic snarls and water-logged roads for two days owing to moderate rains, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in the next 48 hours.

KS Hosalikar, deputy director general (meteorology) tweeted, "Mumbai heavy to very heavy rainfall (with RED colour) for next 24 hrs (sic)".

With the city experiencing heavy rainfall since Monday morning, there have been incidents of water-logging in the low-lying areas. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) urged citizens to not spread misinformation and remain alert. "Mumbai, a humble request, in times of crisis, especially on days when the city is braving heavy showers, the biggest service one could do is not to spread rumours & misinformation, especially not unverified videos Please restrain from creating panic & unrest with false information (sic)," tweeted BMC.

The city had experienced more than 700 mm of rainfall from July 1 to July 04.

While the city of Mumbai and the areas around it brace for heavy rainfall, the situation seems dismal for other regions of the state. According to the forecast by the Weather department, Vidarbha and Marathwada will receive the lowest of rainfall of the season. On the other hand, Western Maharashtra and the Ghats will have to wait a little longer for the season's rainfall.

—Zee Media Newsroom