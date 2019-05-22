Maharashtra: More tankers, fodder camps as drought intensifies

In just a week the severity of drought seems to have increased as per government relief figures.

The government has deployed an additional 207 water tankers to meet additional demand. 12000 additional cattle have arrived at 30 new fodder camps situated at various parts of the state.

Currently, 5700 tankers are supplying water to 4,441 villages and 9731 hamlets. While a total of 9.18 lakh cattle at reported to be moved to 1383 cattle camps currently.

The government report states that Aurangabad region has got 1107 tankers supplying water which is the highest. This is followed by 882 tankers in Beed, 775 to Ahmednagar and 606 to Jalna in Maharashtra.

Beed district has got 3.99 lakh cattle at the fodder camps which is the highest, followed by 3.20 lakh cattle in Ahmednagar, 74,348 in Solapur while 70,249 in Osmanabad. Beed and Ahmednagar both drought-prone districts have the highest 599 and 501 fodder camps.

"We wanted to reduce the red tapism therefore we have decentralized the power. Now, people can approach the local revenue officer and start the fodder camps and water tankers as well. The next 15 days are crucial. Once the monsoon arrives, things will be better," informed a senior officer.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has been monitoring drought affected area situations. CM has spoken with the Sarpanch of these drought-affected areas and offered help such as water tankers, fodder and work to people. Extra fodder is supplied from Kolhapur and Satara to meet demand and ensure cattle do not die.

Meanwhile, MNS party delegation met the senior BJP minister Chandrakant Patil on Monday demanding the relaxing various drought relief measures rules like allowing farmers to take the animals in the morning for tilling the land and leaving them in the fodder camps by evening. The delegation is a letter also demanded direct benefit transfer to the farmers.

