Covid restrictions, mask mandate returning in Maharashtra! CM Uddhav Thackeray issues warning

There is a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai. Data shows that in the last few days, there is a steady increase in new cases of infection in Maharashtra. A high official of the state has expressed apprehension that the cases of infection may increase during the monsoon. Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 1,045 new infections and one death, taking the active tally to 4,559.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday warned that the state might impose Covid restrictions if the cases continue to rise and people don't follow guidelines. After reviewing the situation in the state in the Covid Task Force meeting, Chief Minister said that people should use face masks, vaccinate themselves and follow discipline if they don't wish to experience restrictions again.

He cautioned that the cases have risen by seven-fold in the last one-and-half month. "If people don't want restrictions again, they should follow discipline on their own. Use masks, observe physical distance, sanitize and vaccinate," CM Uddhav Thackeray said. Maharashtra government will keep a watch over the situation for a fortnight.

69 new cases were registered in Maharashtra on May 1, while on May 31 the number of infected people in the state increased to 711. Out of the total 9,354 cases in the state, 5,980 cases were found in Mumbai. The most worrying signs came from the Dharavi area of ​​Mumbai.

On June 1, 10 cases of Covid-19 were registered here and the number of active cases increased to 37. The transmission of the virus was successfully controlled by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in the first phase of the pandemic, which has a population of 6 lakh. The World Health Organisation had praised BMC for this.

Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Wednesday asked officials to intensify testing on a war footing and put staff in 'jumbo' Covid hospitals on alert amid a steady rise in the number of infections. Chahal told the BMC officials that due to the monsoon, now there will be a rapid increase in the cases of Covid.

More than 500 cases of Covid-19 were reported in Mumbai on Tuesday, which was the highest since February 6 this year. Whereas on Wednesday, 739 cases were registered. In view of the increasing cases of Covid-19, health experts pointed out the need to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. He said that citizens should wear masks and follow social distance.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said that if the cases in the state continue to increase, then they will be forced to make face masks mandatory again. He added that the authorities are keeping a close eye on the situation and is making sure that the situation don’t go out hand.