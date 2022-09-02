Apple iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 11 and other iPhones that may be discontinued after Apple iPhone 14 launch

Apple iPhone 13 Pro

Apple iPhone 14 launch event is less than a week away and the tech giant has rolled out invites for the Far Out event that will take place on September 7. It is expected that Apple will launch four new iPhones at the event - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max or iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Although the Apple event will bring in a range of premium gadgets in the market, it will also mark the end of few of the most selling iPhone models. Here is a list of iPhones that Apple may discontinue after the Apple iPhone 14 launch.

Apple iPhone 11

With the launch of Apple iPhone 14 lineup, the tech giant may also discontinue the Apple iPhone 11 series. As per an old report by iDropNews, the company may do so as Apple iPhone 11 is taking the sales away from the newly launched Apple iPhone SE 2022. For those who are unaware, Apple iPhone 11 is one of the most popular iPhone models and it was the highest-selling smartphone globally of 2020.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini

Apple is said to ditch the ‘Mini’ model from the iPhone 14 series as it reportedly failed to create the hype the company expected from it. With the launch of Apple iPhone 14 models, the tech giant may also discontinue the iPhone 13 Mini as it also expected to take the sales away from Apple iPhone SE 2022 after getting a price cut. For those who are unaware, Apple iPhone 12 Mini was the first Mini model launched by the company.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

The company may also discontinue the ‘Pro’ models in the Apple iPhone 13 lineup because the ‘non-Pro’ models in the Apple iPhone 14 series are rumoured to be powered by the same A15 Bionic chip. The company may also kill the Apple iPhone 13 Pro models as the upcoming iPhones will be $100 more expensive than the current models. If the report is to be believed then the iPhone 14 will cost almost similar to the iPhone 13 Pro. With similar notch and processor, there won’t be much difference among the two smartphones.