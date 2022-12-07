Why December 7 is marked as the Armed Forces Flag Day?

Representational image

Soldiers are one of the biggest assets of any country and they play an important role in keeping the country safe and sound. Indian Armed Forces Flag Day has over the years become a tradition to celebrate this day as a mark of respect to the soldiers, marines and airmen of India. The three branches of the armed forces - the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force, and the Indian Navy organize a variety of events to showcase their efforts towards national security.

Indian Armed Forces Flag Day is being celebrated today i.e. on December 7, this day is celebrated in honor of the martyrs and soldiers who lost their lives to protect the country. This day is for all the soldiers of our country, countrymen pay tribute to the martyred soldiers on this day. Countrymen also wish each other on Indian Armed Forces Flag Day.

When is 'Indian Armed Forces Flag Day' celebrated?

Armed Forces Flag Day or Flag Day is celebrated every year on 7 December, the main objective of which is to express gratitude to the soldiers of the Indian Army and to collect funds for the army, which is needed only after independence by the personnel of the Indian Armed Forces and the army. Engaged for welfare, if you also want to give your contribute to the army, then you can give your contribution by visiting the website of Kendriya Sainik Board.

Significance of 'Indian Armed Forces Flag Day'

This day is celebrated for the rehabilitation of martyrs and injured soldiers in war. It is of great significance as this war brings to the fore our commitment to take care of the families of wounded soldiers, brave women and martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for the country. Indian Armed Forces Flag Day is mainly for the welfare of soldiers and their families, ex-servicemen and their families.

History of 'Indian Armed Forces Flag Day'?

On August 28, 1949, a committee was constituted under the then Defense Minister of India. The Committee decided that Flag Day would be observed on 7 December every year. The initial idea behind celebrating the Indian Armed Forces Flag Day was to distribute small flags to civilians and in return collect donations for the soldiers. Over the years, the day holds great significance as it is believed that it is the responsibility of the common people of India to take care of the families of the armed forces personnel who have fought battles to defend the country.