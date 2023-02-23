Vinayaka Chaturthi 2023 date, time: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi to worship Lord Ganesha today

File photo

Vinayaka Chaturthi or Varad Vinayaka Chaturthi on Vaishakha Chaturthi Shukla Paksha is being observed today (February 23), 2023. On this day, devotees of Lord Ganesha observe a bimonthly fast in honour of their God - one in the waning phase of the moon, the other when the moon waxes. The vrat (upvaas) during the waning phase is called Sankashti/Sankat Hara Chaturthi, and the one during the waxing phase (Shukla Paksha) is known as Vinayaka Chaturthi.

Vinayaka Chaturthi: date and time

According to Drik Panchang, the Vinayaka Chaturthi will begin at 3:24 AM today (February 23) and will end at 1:33 PM on February 24.

Begins - 03:24 AM, Feb 23

Ends - 01:33 AM, Feb 24

Om Gan Ganpataye Namah (ऊँ गं गणपतये नमः)

Om Ekadantaya Viddhmahe, Vakratundaya Dheemahi Tanno Danti Prachodayat (Om, Glory to the one who has one tusk and a curved trunk, I bow before you to get blessed by your grace for an illuminated life).

You will also have to perform the Panchopachara Puja

All you need for the Panchopachara puja;

Itra/perfume

Red coloured hibiscus flowers or any other flower (Pushpa)

Dhoop (Incense)

Oil lamp (Deep)

Naivedhya (Prasad to offer to Lord Ganesha).

In the end, offer tamboolam consisting of five types of fruits (optional), a whole brown coconut with husk broken into two, bananas, paan and supari, haldi and kumkum, and dakshina (currency notes/coins). Conclude the puja by singing the Ganesh Aarti.

