Vinayaka Chaturthi 2023 date, time: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi to worship Lord Ganesha today

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2023: On Vinayaka Chaturthi, people observe fast and worship lord Ganesha.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 23, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

File photo

Vinayaka Chaturthi or Varad Vinayaka Chaturthi on Vaishakha Chaturthi Shukla Paksha is being observed today (February 23), 2023. On this day, devotees of Lord Ganesha observe a bimonthly fast in honour of their God - one in the waning phase of the moon, the other when the moon waxes. The vrat (upvaas) during the waning phase is called Sankashti/Sankat Hara Chaturthi, and the one during the waxing phase (Shukla Paksha) is known as Vinayaka Chaturthi.

Vinayaka Chaturthi: date and time

According to Drik Panchang, the Vinayaka Chaturthi will begin at 3:24 AM today (February 23) and will end at 1:33 PM on February 24.

Begins - 03:24 AM, Feb 23
Ends - 01:33 AM, Feb 24

Om Gan Ganpataye Namah (ऊँ गं गणपतये नमः)

Om Ekadantaya Viddhmahe, Vakratundaya Dheemahi Tanno Danti Prachodayat (Om, Glory to the one who has one tusk and a curved trunk, I bow before you to get blessed by your grace for an illuminated life).

You will also have to perform the Panchopachara Puja

All you need for the Panchopachara puja;

  • Itra/perfume 
  • Red coloured hibiscus flowers or any other flower (Pushpa)
  • Dhoop (Incense)
  • Oil lamp (Deep)
  • Naivedhya (Prasad to offer to Lord Ganesha).
  • In the end, offer tamboolam consisting of five types of fruits (optional), a whole brown coconut with husk broken into two, bananas, paan and supari, haldi and kumkum, and dakshina (currency notes/coins). Conclude the puja by singing the Ganesh Aarti.

