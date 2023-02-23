Vinayaka Chaturthi 2023 date, time: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi to worship Lord Ganesha today

Vinayaka Chaturthi or Varad Vinayaka Chaturthi on Vaishakha Chaturthi Shukla Paksha is being observed today (February 23), 2023. On this day, devotees of Lord Ganesha observe a bimonthly fast in honour of their God - one in the waning phase of the moon, the other when the moon waxes. The vrat (upvaas) during the waning phase is called Sankashti/Sankat Hara Chaturthi, and the one during the waxing phase (Shukla Paksha) is known as Vinayaka Chaturthi.
Vinayaka Chaturthi: date and time
According to Drik Panchang, the Vinayaka Chaturthi will begin at 3:24 AM today (February 23) and will end at 1:33 PM on February 24.
Begins - 03:24 AM, Feb 23
Ends - 01:33 AM, Feb 24
Om Gan Ganpataye Namah (ऊँ गं गणपतये नमः)
Om Ekadantaya Viddhmahe, Vakratundaya Dheemahi Tanno Danti Prachodayat (Om, Glory to the one who has one tusk and a curved trunk, I bow before you to get blessed by your grace for an illuminated life).
You will also have to perform the Panchopachara Puja
All you need for the Panchopachara puja;
