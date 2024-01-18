Headlines

Lifestyle

This Indian beverage named second-best non-alcoholic drink in the world

This ranking was unveiled by TasteAtlas, a renowned food and travel guide featuring traditional dishes, local ingredients, and authentic restaurants worldwide.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 04:44 PM IST

There are two types of individuals worldwide: those who savor the rich flavor of tea and those who do not. Tea, a beverage cherished by a substantial portion of the global population, holds a special place in the hearts of many. People have diverse preferences when it comes to preparing their cup of tea – some prefer it strong, while others opt for a milder, sweeter taste. Regardless of the variation, one undeniable truth prevails: chai, or tea, is an emotion.

Exciting news awaits all chai enthusiasts, as masala chai has been declared the second-best non-alcoholic beverage globally for 2023. This ranking was unveiled by TasteAtlas, a renowned food and travel guide featuring traditional dishes, local ingredients, and authentic restaurants worldwide.

Securing the top position on this prestigious list is Mexico's Aguas Frescas, described as a beverage "made with a combination of fruits, cucumbers, flowers, seeds, and cereals blended with sugar and water." Meanwhile, masala chai, a concoction of spiced milk tea with ingredients such as cloves, black pepper, ginger, and cardamom, claims the honorable second spot. It stands out as an excellent choice, especially during the cold winter months.

"Chai masala is an aromatic beverage originating from India. It is made with a combination of sweetened black tea and milk that is spiced with a masala mix—typically including cardamom, ground ginger, cloves, cinnamon, and black peppercorns," explained the food guide on Instagram.

While acknowledging the various theories surrounding its origin, TasteAtlas notes that the roots of masala chai are primarily associated with the British tea trade. In the 19th century, facing a Chinese monopoly on tea trade, the British sought alternative markets to meet the high demand for black tea, a favorite in Europe. The belief is that masala chai emerged during this period, gaining popularity in the 20th century when the Indian Tea Association promoted tea breaks as a revitalizing respite for workers, coinciding with a time when tea became more affordable.

