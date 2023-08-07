Headlines

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Struggling to get out of the bed? You might have Dysania

Dysania is a condition where individuals have a chronic difficulty in getting out of bed and experience a strong desire to go back to sleep.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 05:52 AM IST

Dysania is a serious mental health condition characterized by a chronic feeling of being unable to get out of bed in the morning. It goes beyond the typical difficulty in waking up and can lead to a persistent desire to stay in bed even after managing to get up. It is similar to sleep inertia and fatigue.

While dysania is not a medical diagnosis in itself, it can be a significant indication of underlying health issues that may be causing extreme tiredness. Some of the health problems associated with dysania include:

Heart disease: Research published in JAMA Internal Medicine suggests that heart diseases can lead to fatigue and difficulty in getting up in the morning. Factors like smoking, being overweight, diabetes, high blood pressure, or high cholesterol can increase the risk of heart or lung disease.

Chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS): CFS is characterized by extreme weariness lasting for at least six months and not fully explained by another medical condition. Physical or mental efforts can exacerbate the tiredness, and rest may not alleviate the symptoms.

Sleep disorders: There are around 80 different types of sleep disorders, as reported by the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health. Any of these sleep disorders can contribute to dysania and make it challenging to wake up in the morning feeling refreshed and energized.

Depression: Dysania and depression are interconnected. Depression can disrupt sleep patterns, and a lack of sleep can worsen depression symptoms. Additionally, fatigue caused by other medical conditions may also lead to depression.

Thyroid disorders: Chronic fatigue may be associated with thyroid disorders like hypothyroidism or Hashimoto's disease. If these conditions are left untreated, fatigue can persist for months or even years.

Also read: How to sleep better? These 5 tips will help you fall asleep naturally

 

