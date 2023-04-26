Shloka Mehta wore this diamond-emerald necklace on her wedding day, ‘raanihaar’ worth over Rs 3 crore

Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta on her wedding day (Photo - Instagram)

Shloka Mehta got married to billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s elder son Akash Ambani in 2019, and her royal wedding attire was the talk of the town. Apart from the stunning red and gold lehenga, Ambani’s badi bahu Shloka Mehta wore an ultra-expensive and heavy necklace for her wedding day.

Akash Ambani’s bride Shloka Mehta wore a royal red and gold lehenga on her expensive wedding which was designed by fashion duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, paired with gold, diamond, and emerald set including a Raanihaar, maangtika, bangles, heavy earrings and a gold belt.

Shloka Mehta’s expensive and stunning ‘raanihaar’, the extravagant necklace which contained massive diamonds and emeralds, the size of small gold balls. According to reports, the wedding necklace of Shloka Mehta cost over Rs 3 crore.

Meanwhile, it is estimated that all the accessories she wore on her wedding day with Akash Ambani, including her extravagant necklace, cost upwards of Rs 10 crore. Her marriage lehenga reportedly cost over Rs 5 crore, according to reports.

Apart from her stunning wedding necklace, Shloka Mehta is also the owner of the world’s most expensive necklace, which was gifted to her by her in-laws, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani.

Shloka Mehta owns a necklace called L’Incomparable, designed by Lebanese jeweler Mouawad. It features a massive internally flawless yellow diamond and 91 additional diamonds. The necklace is priced at around Rs 500 crore.

Shloka Mehta is the daughter of businessman Russell Mehta, who is the owner of the Indian arm of the diamond firm Rosy Blue. Shloka and Akash Ambani’s love story is right out of a Bollywood movie and started out as just a simple crush.

The two struck up a relationship while they were still in school, and continued growing together as professionals while keeping their relationship out of the public eye before eventually getting married in 2019.

