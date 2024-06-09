Twitter
Watch: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spotted on coffee date ahead of India vs Pak T20 World Cup match

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted ahead of India vs Pakistan at T20 World Cup. Their video is doing rounds on social media.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 09, 2024, 11:51 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Watch: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spotted on coffee date ahead of India vs Pak T20 World Cup match
Credit: virat_kohli_18_club/Instagram
Ahead of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup, Anushka Sharma was seen on the streets of New York with Virat Kohli. In the video that is going viral, Virat was spotted holding a coffee cup while Anushka walked beside him. The couple can be seen heading to their car after grabbing their coffee.

Sharing the video, Virat fanpage on Twitter wrote, "Virat Kohli And @AnushkaSharma.  Spotted At Garden City,New York." Meanwhile, a social media user Bhushan Sethi claimed he met the couple and wrote, "Just had a very nice interaction with the legend @imVkohli and his beautiful family @AnushkaSharma and kids. We had breakfast together on UWS (2 tables away). No selfies but a lovely chat and of course I told him my mums maiden name was Kohli. Enjoy NYC guys and #jaihind."

Watch:

India captain Rohit Sharma lavished praise on Virat Kohli and has asked his team to step up for their marquee clash against their arch-rival Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Enthusiasm among fans is at a high as they prepare to witness one of the oldest rivalries appear on the same field after almost eight months.

India and Pakistan will step into New York's Nassau County International Cricket Stadium to add a new chapter to their historic rivalry. In the previous edition of the tournament, India needed magic from Kohli's bat to seal a thrilling win at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2022.

This time, Rohit doesn't want to rely on individual brilliance and wants the entire team to step up and contribute to the game. "I don't want to rely on one or two individuals to win us the game. I think all 11 of us need to contribute. Of course, there are key players who are going to play key roles for us but I think everyone needs to chip in whatever they can, however they can in their best possible way," he said in the pre-match press conference.

India have had a fair share of experience playing at Nassau County. The Rohit-led side pulled off a dominant win against Bangladesh in the warm-up game. The Men in Blue went on to put a clinical performance in their campaign opener against Ireland. Stalwart batter Kohli missed the warm-up game and scored just a run in five deliveries while opening alongside Rohit. Rohit feels Kohli has enough training to perform and possesses experience which can't be beaten by anything.

"[Virat] didn't play the Bangladesh [warm-up] game but he's had enough training under his belt before this game...the kind of experience that he has, playing all over the world, playing in big tournaments, nothing can beat that," Rohit added. India T20 WC squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

(With inputs from ANI)

