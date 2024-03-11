Ramadan 2024: What is taraweeh, 'wajib' namaz offered by Muslims only during holy month?

Taraweeh prayer is considered one of the highlights of Ramadan nights.

Ramadan 2024: The crescent moon was seen in several Indian cities on Monday. This marks the beginning of Ramadan on Tuesday, March 12. Muslims across the world gear up for taraweeh after the crescent moon is seen. But what is taraweeh? It is a special kind of prayer offered by Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan. Taraweeh is performed following the evening's final daily prayer (isha).

Taraweeh prayer is considered one of the highlights of Ramadan nights. For the entire holy month, Muslims gather at night to observe several optional rakats of prayer and reflect on the recitation of the Quran. The word 'taraweeh' is derived from the Arabic word meaning 'to rest and relax'.

It is seen as a unique form of Islamic meditation. The origins of this prayer can be traced back to the last year of the Prophet Mohammed's life. On one night, he prayed taraweeh, and a few people joined him. The following nights saw more and more people join in until the mosque was packed on the fourth night, and people eagerly awaited the Prophet's arrival. However, he prayed at home by himself, fearing that it would be made obligatory for his followers.

Initially, people prayed taraweeh individually or in small groups from Caliph Abu Bakr to the start of Caliph Omar's time. Later, Caliph Omar led everyone behind one imam and they prayed eight rakats. The number of rakats eventually increased to 20 to make it easier. According to a Hadith, taraweeh prayer includes eight rakats, with each set consisting of two rakats like regular salah. However, the inhabitants of Medina recited the taraweeh for 36 rakats under the reign of Caliph Omar bin Abdulaziz.

READ | Ramadan 2024: Holy month to begin tomorrow, check Sehri, Iftaar timings in Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Bengaluru

There are many rewards for praying taraweeh, including the forgiveness of previous sins. The rewards for taraweeh are significantly bigger as they are multiplied throughout the month of Ramadan. While there are greater benefits to praying taraweeh in a mosque than at home, it is still possible, particularly during lockdowns. It can be prayed alone or in congregation with family and friends.