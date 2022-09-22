Navratri 2022: Know what colour to wear during the 9 days of Navratri

Navratri 2022

Navratri is just around the corner, and in most Hindu households the preparations have already begun with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm. Navratri means 'nine nights.' 'Nava' means 'nine,' and 'Ratri' means 'night. This year, Sharad Navratri is falling on Monday, September 26 and it will end on Tuesday, October 4. Navratri is considered to be an auspicious festival, as goddess Durga defeated and killed the demon Mahisasura and saved the world from evil power. Goddess Durga symbolizes the divine forces, strength, and wisdom that are used against the negative forces of evil and wickedness.

Each day of Navratri carries some relevance. Here's all you need to know about what coloured clothes to wear during these 9 days of Navratri.

First day- On the first day of Navratri, Goddess Shailputri, the first form of Goddess Durga, is worshipped. Devi Shailputri likes yellow colour very much. Therefore, wearing yellow on this day is said to be lucky. This leads to the attainment of good luck and joy.

Second day- On the second day of Navratri, Devi Brahmacharini is worshiped. She likes green colour. And it is believed that wearing green on the 2nd day of Navratri can fulfill all the wishes of the person.

Third day- Goddess Chandraghanta is the third form of Goddess Durga and she is worshiped on the third day of Navratri. Wearing brown coloured clothes on this day is considered lucky.

Forth day- On the fourth day of Navratri, Devi Kushmanda is worshiped. It is said that on this day, devotees should worship Devi Kushmanda wearing orange clothes as this colour signifies brightness, knowledge, and tranquility.

Fifth day- Goddess Skandmata is worshiped on the fifth day of Navratri. White clothes should be worn while worshiping, as it represents purity and one should wear white colour.

Sixth day- Devi Katyayani is worshiped on the sixth day of Navratri. Devi Katyayani is very fond of red colour. Therefore, on this day, people should worship the goddess wearing red clothes and seek blessings.

Seventh day- Devi Kalratri is worshiped on the seventh day of Navratri. On this day it is auspicious for the devotees to wear blue coloured clothes to worship Maa Kalratri.

Eighth day- Ashtami is one of the important days in Navratri. Mahagauri, the eighth form of Maa Durga, is worshiped on this day. Devotees should wear subtle pink coloured clothes while worshiping which represents hope, self-refinement, and social upliftment.

Ninth day- On the ninth day of Navratri, the ninth form of goddess Durga, Goddess Siddhidatri is worshiped. The worship of Siddhidatri, the daughter of all siddhis, has a special significance. Wearing purple coloured clothes on this day is considered auspicious.