Mother’s Day 2022: Here’s how you can make the day special for your mom

Photo credit: Pixabay

Many of us owe our gratitude to our mothers for not only bringing us into this world but also for raising us to be the amazing individuals we are today. Many people, on the other hand, cannot afford to spoil their mothers as much as they would like. If you're tight on funds this year or just want to do something different for Mother's Day, you might want to consider some of these suggestions.

1. Make her a gift

If you're computer savvy, you might make your mother a website with photos of her family and favourite recipes. You may also build a photo collage for your mum or something else equally simple but significant.





2. Cook her a meal

Your mother most certainly spent a significant part of her life cooking. Giving her a break in that aspect could be quite useful. If you can't afford to treat your mother to a lovely breakfast or dinner, create a dish you know she'll enjoy and make sure she's not involved in the cooking or cleanup.

3.Plan a makeover

Start by giving her a facial massage and then try recreating one of her favourite makeup looks at home. Sounds exciting, right? It certainly is. It's also an ideal time to schedule a photo shoot as a post-makeover activity.

4. Arrange for an at-home spa

Arrange an at-home spa treatment for your mother on this day! Essential and massage oils, a vapouriser, soft lighting, and soothing music are all you need. You may give her a relaxing massage to help her forget about her problems for a bit

5. Watch a movie

If your mother enjoys movies, make some popcorn and have a movie night at home. Perhaps the whole family can see a new Bollywood or Hollywood film together.

For the unversed, Mother's Day was first celebrated in the US, in 1908 when a woman named Anna Jarvis wished to celebrate Mother's Day as a recognised holiday to honour her mother, Ann Reese Jarvis who was a peace activist and had passed away three years prior. Anna also built a memorial for her mother in St. Andrews Methodist Church in West Virginia which is also now the International Mother’s Day Shrine. Anna Jarvis wanted to honour her mother as she believed that a mother is "the person who has done more for you than anyone in the world",