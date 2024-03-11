Meet Nita Ambani's lesser-known sister, Suhana Khan and Sara Tendulkar's teacher, works at Mukesh Ambani's...

She has often been seen during the events and lavish celebrations of the Ambani.

Without a question, one of the richest families in the world is the Ambanis. They have garnered attention for their lavish celebrations, extravagant lifestyle, and prosperous business ventures have drawn notice. Mukesh Ambani's wife, Nita Ambani, is an Indian philanthropist. She is the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation, Dhirubhai Ambani International School. But do you all know about Nita Ambani’s sister?

Nita Ambani’s younger sister Mamta Dalal is not known to a lot of people. They were born in a well-off Gujarati family. Mamta is four years younger than Nita Ambani. Mamta is a member of the management committee of Dhirubhai Ambani International School in addition to being a primary school teacher there. Her sister, Nita Ambani is the founder and chairperson of this institution. The school is mostly attended by kids from influential business families, star kids.

As per media reports, Mamta Dalal has taught Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khana, and Sachin Tendulkar’s children. However, Mamta Dalal stated in an interview that despite the fact that she teaches famous children, she treats all her students equally. She also actively participates in introducing alternative teaching methods by organising workshops or camps.

Mamta Dalal is frequently spotted at Ambani events and lavish celebrations along with her mother Purnima Dalal. However, she always kept herself away from the media attention. She does, however, have a good relationship with her sister Nita Ambani who is always in the spotlight, an advocate for women’s and children’s rights, a businesswoman, a Bharatnatyam dancer, and an educator.

Many star kids have studied in Dhirubhai Ambani schools such as Khushi Kapoor, Jhanvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Suhana Khan and others. In an interview once, She revealed that she has tutored Sachin Tendulkar and SRK’s kids. She has also walked the ramps for Manish Malhotra.