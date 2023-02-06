Kiara-Sidharth wedding venue: How much does a wedding in Jaisalmer 'Suryagarh Palace' cost?

Photo: (Kiara Advani / Instagram)

Jaisalmer district of western Rajasthan is now going to witness the wedding of Bollywood's beautiful couple Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra. Both have been with each other for the last four years and now their love story has reached marriage. Kiara and Siddharth Malhotra have chosen Suryagarh Palace, one of the top 15 wedding destinations in the country, for this beautiful moment of their lives, where both will be married on February 7 according to Rajasthani Hindu customs.

Also read: Meet Manvendra Singh Shekhawat, the owner of Suryagarh, venue for Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding

The Suryagarh Hotel of Jaisalmer is situated on Sum Road, about 16 km from the city. This hotel was built in December 2010 by a businessman from Jaipur. Spread over an area of about 65 acres, this hotel has been built with beautiful yellow stones of Jaisalmer. Hotel Suryagarh is world-famous for destination weddings. The splendid location and beautiful hotel are perfect for a royal wedding.

In the Suryagarh Hotel, there are separate floors for the function of the wedding ceremony. The hotel's interior and location are liked by the guests. This is the reason why Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have chosen Suryagarh Hotel for their wedding. There is a place named Bawdi in Suryagarh Hotel, which has been made for special wedding purposes. Four pillars have been placed around the mandap. In this mandap itself, Kiara-Siddharth will take seven rounds of fire. Suryagarh Hotel has two big gardens located on the left side, where more than a thousand guests can come.

Most destination royal weddings are organized at Suryagarh Hotel. For a destination wedding, the cost of one day without alcohol in the months of April to September is said to be around Rs 1 crore 20 lakhs. On the other hand, about Rs, 2 crores per day are charged from October to March for booking in the tourist season.

Base category

Fort Room - The room is built on 250 square feet. The rent for one day is Rs 20,000 plus taxes.

Heritage Room - The Heritage Room is bigger than the Fort Room. One day's rent is 25 to 30 thousand rupees plus tax.

Pavilion Room - It is on the ground floor, and has all the modern facilities. Its fare is 20-25 thousand rupees plus tax.

Suite Category (Rent for one day)

Signature Suite - This suite includes 1 drawing area. The fare is 18-35 thousand rupees plus taxes.

Luxury Suite - 1 Drawing Room, Dining Table for 2 people. 45 to 50 thousand rupees including tax.

Suryagarh Suite - built in 1300 to 1400 square area. There is also 1 drawing room, 1 bed room, jacuzzi bath tub and a private swimming pool on the terrace.

The biggest courtyard of the hotel is the best place for music, turmeric and henna. Tall buildings are made beautiful by installing long curtains with carved nets made of yellow stones all around. Here 15 thousand rupees per person is charged for dinner. The wedding functions of the star couple will also be held at this place.

Suryagarh Hotel is one of the favorite places for film stars. It is one of the favorite places of many Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Shahrukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, and Farah Khan.