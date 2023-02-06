Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Meet Manvendra Singh Shekhawat, the owner of Suryagarh, venue for Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani started dating each other in 2021 after co-starring in Bollywood film Shershaah.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 02:30 PM IST

Meet Manvendra Singh Shekhawat, the owner of Suryagarh, venue for Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding
Suryagarh, Jaisalmer

Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are set to get married at Jaisalmer’s luxurious Suryagarh.

Sidharth and Kiara started dating each other in 2021 after co-starring in Bollywood film Shershaah.

Suryagarh is one of the biggest and most picturesque wedding venues in Jaisalmer. The beautiful palace-turned-hotel is owned by Manvendra Singh Shekhawat.

Who is Manvendra Singh Shekhawat?

Manvendra Singh Shekhawat is the Managing Director of The MRS Group. He currently owns and operates Suryagarh in Jaisalmer and Narendra Bhawan in Bikaner.

Shekhawat is an INK Fellow and a member of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Wedding Details

Welcome Lunch on February 6 at Courtyard, Suryagarh

Sangeet on February 6 at Sunset Patio

Haldi on February 7

Wedding on February 7 at Bawdi

Reception on February 7 at Celebration Lawns.

About Suryagarh, Jaisalmer 

Suryagarh is a five-star luxury hotel in Jaisalmer that is marketed as 'your gateway to the Thar desert.' Speaking about the venue, IndiaToday quoted a source as saying, "Sid and Kiara loved the property and wanted to make it their location for the wedding. The guests will start flying two days before the pheras and stay at luxurious villas on the property. Given the huge size and stunning view from each room, the guests have been allotted special suites to meet their needs."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sexy reels of XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul that will make you go crazy
Mouni Roy flaunts her toned body in pink bikini top, see PICS
Sonam Kapoor in floral maxi dress is epitome of fashion, see Instagram pic
Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki eVX concept SUV breaks cover, to be launched in 2025
Move over Anveshi Jain and Flora Saini, Mastram star Kamalika Chanda is sure to be your favourite seductress
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Assam SLPRB Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Last date today to apply for 2649 posts, check salary details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.