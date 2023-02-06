Meet Manvendra Singh Shekhawat, the owner of Suryagarh, venue for Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding

Suryagarh, Jaisalmer

Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are set to get married at Jaisalmer’s luxurious Suryagarh.

Sidharth and Kiara started dating each other in 2021 after co-starring in Bollywood film Shershaah.

Suryagarh is one of the biggest and most picturesque wedding venues in Jaisalmer. The beautiful palace-turned-hotel is owned by Manvendra Singh Shekhawat.

Who is Manvendra Singh Shekhawat?

Manvendra Singh Shekhawat is the Managing Director of The MRS Group. He currently owns and operates Suryagarh in Jaisalmer and Narendra Bhawan in Bikaner.

Shekhawat is an INK Fellow and a member of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Wedding Details

Welcome Lunch on February 6 at Courtyard, Suryagarh

Sangeet on February 6 at Sunset Patio

Haldi on February 7

Wedding on February 7 at Bawdi

Reception on February 7 at Celebration Lawns.

About Suryagarh, Jaisalmer

Suryagarh is a five-star luxury hotel in Jaisalmer that is marketed as 'your gateway to the Thar desert.' Speaking about the venue, IndiaToday quoted a source as saying, "Sid and Kiara loved the property and wanted to make it their location for the wedding. The guests will start flying two days before the pheras and stay at luxurious villas on the property. Given the huge size and stunning view from each room, the guests have been allotted special suites to meet their needs."