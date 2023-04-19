Search icon
Isha Ambani wears dazzling Hermes Oran footwear worth Rs 55,000 on dinner date with husband Anand Piramal

Isha happily posed in front of the paparazzi in nightwear, which she complemented with 'Hermes Oran' footwear priced at US$ 660 i.e. Rs 54,152.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 11:34 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani often grabs the attention for her style statements. Recently, Isha was spotted leaving the house for a casual dinner date with her husband Anand Piramal. Isha Ambani ditched any designer outfit and opted for comfy nightwear.  

For their dinner date, Isha Ambani chose to wear a silk printed co-ord set with her hair tied up and glasses, flaunting a no makeup look. On the other hand, Anand Piramal was spotted in a blue t-shirt and black pants. But, even after opting for a comfy and casual look her footwear was something which grabbed the most attention. 

Isha happily posed in front of the paparazzi in nightwear, which she complemented with 'Hermes Oran' footwear priced at US$ 660 i.e. Rs 54,152. The price of this simple-looking footwear is shocking, right?

This is not the first time Isha Ammabni has come into the limelight for her expensive footwear. In fact, recently, she wore 'YSL heels at an award function. The price of the 'YSL' sandal is 545 Euro, which according to Indian currency is about Rs 48,391.

Isha Ambani also carried Kelly mini 20 celler bag of 'Hermes Paris' brand was US $ 38,550 i.e. 31 lakh 70 thousand rupees. It seems Isha adores this luxury brand.

Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Center (NMACC) was recently launched. The gala was a grand event honouring the culture of India and had the entire Ambani family in attendance including Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani.

 

 

