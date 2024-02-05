Twitter
Headlines

Meet man who is set to invest Rs 83000 crore on EVs, to set up factory in India, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani

Meet Indian genius who took on another genius over advantages of 'Nuclear vs Solar', was sacked from his job due to...

Gestational Diabetes: High blood sugar level during pregnancy linked to harmful outcomes, know how

Rapper Killer Mike escorted in handcuffs after winning three awards at Grammys 2024; here's why

EC directs political parties to refrain from using children in campaigning

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who is set to invest Rs 83000 crore on EVs, to set up factory in India, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani

Gestational Diabetes: High blood sugar level during pregnancy linked to harmful outcomes, know how

Meet Indian genius who took on another genius over advantages of 'Nuclear vs Solar', was sacked from his job due to...

Batters with most centuries in WTC history

10 lifestyle changes to build healthy bones

5 overseas batters with 1000+ Test runs in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Bumrah Put India In Dominant Position Against England

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal The Next Virender Sehwag? Statistical Comparison | India vs England 2nd Test

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 179*, India End Day 1 On 336/6 | Cricket

Rapper Killer Mike escorted in handcuffs after winning three awards at Grammys 2024; here's why

Ahead of Dange, Harshvardhan Rane has special request for fans who missed Sanam Teri Kasam in theatres: 'Bas itna hi...'

This Bollywood superstar is said to make his Kannada debut in Yash-starrer Toxic

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Gestational Diabetes: High blood sugar level during pregnancy linked to harmful outcomes, know how

During pregnancy blood glucose builds up as a result of the body's inability to produce enough insulin to meet the increased demand.

article-main

Khushi Patel

Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 05:11 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Gestational diabetes is also referred to as diabetes during pregnancy. It is a disorder in which there is an increase in blood sugar levels during pregnancy. This situation usually occurs in the second or third trimester of pregnancy. 

During pregnancy blood glucose builds up as a result of the body's inability to produce enough insulin to meet the increased demand. Elevated blood sugar levels during pregnancy can be caused by increased insulin resistance and hormonal changes. 

Hormones produced by the placenta have the ability to disrupt insulin action, leading to an accumulation of glucose in the blood. Elevated blood sugar levels during pregnancy might also be caused by dietary changes and weight growth. 

When the body is unable to create enough insulin to offset these effects, it can lead to the temporary development of gestational diabetes, a kind of diabetes that develops during pregnancy. Because gestational diabetes raises the risk of difficulties for both the mother and the unborn child, it is crucial to keep an eye on blood sugar levels while pregnant.

What are the risk factors?

Obesity, having a family history of diabetes, and being older than 25 are risk factors. Complications like macrosomia (high birth weight), preeclampsia, preterm birth, and the baby's subsequent low blood sugar can be more likely in women with gestational diabetes. Generally, management entails dietary modifications, blood sugar monitoring, and occasionally insulin medication.

Can your baby get affected by Gestational diabetes?

As a result of high blood sugar your baby will also have a high blood sugar level if yours is elevated. This can cause your kid to develop larger and faster than necessary since it stimulates the production of more insulin by the pancreas. Large babies are more likely to result in a challenging birth.

Symptoms of Gestational diabetes include, feeling tired, blurred visibility, and mouth dryness.

Here are a few tips you can keep the blood sugar level maintained:

-Always make sure to frequently check your blood sugar levels. This facilitates monitoring the effects of food, exercise, and medicine on blood sugar levels.

-Do regular physical activity, such as swimming, walking, or prenatal yoga that enhances general health.

-Try to gain weight in a healthy way while pregnant. Gaining too much weight can increase insulin resistance and raise the possibility of problems.

This is not medical advice and the suggestions are based on home remedies and sciences. People should consult with a health practitioner before administering any of these tips.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Not Sridevi, this actress was first choice for Nagina, she rejected due to…

All India Rank trailer: Varun Grover's directorial debut shows life of aspiring IITian, netizens say '12th Fail ke...'

Meet forgotten genius who could have become first Indian woman to win Nobel Prize but didn’t due to…

Sumeet Raghavan on Wagle Ki Duniya completing 900 episodes in 3 years: 'To churn out 25 stories per month is not a joke'

Jharkhand: JMM-led coalition govt of Champai Soren wins trust vote 47-29

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE