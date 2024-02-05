Gestational Diabetes: High blood sugar level during pregnancy linked to harmful outcomes, know how

Gestational diabetes is also referred to as diabetes during pregnancy. It is a disorder in which there is an increase in blood sugar levels during pregnancy. This situation usually occurs in the second or third trimester of pregnancy.

During pregnancy blood glucose builds up as a result of the body's inability to produce enough insulin to meet the increased demand. Elevated blood sugar levels during pregnancy can be caused by increased insulin resistance and hormonal changes.

Hormones produced by the placenta have the ability to disrupt insulin action, leading to an accumulation of glucose in the blood. Elevated blood sugar levels during pregnancy might also be caused by dietary changes and weight growth.

When the body is unable to create enough insulin to offset these effects, it can lead to the temporary development of gestational diabetes, a kind of diabetes that develops during pregnancy. Because gestational diabetes raises the risk of difficulties for both the mother and the unborn child, it is crucial to keep an eye on blood sugar levels while pregnant.

What are the risk factors?

Obesity, having a family history of diabetes, and being older than 25 are risk factors. Complications like macrosomia (high birth weight), preeclampsia, preterm birth, and the baby's subsequent low blood sugar can be more likely in women with gestational diabetes. Generally, management entails dietary modifications, blood sugar monitoring, and occasionally insulin medication.

Can your baby get affected by Gestational diabetes?

As a result of high blood sugar your baby will also have a high blood sugar level if yours is elevated. This can cause your kid to develop larger and faster than necessary since it stimulates the production of more insulin by the pancreas. Large babies are more likely to result in a challenging birth.

Symptoms of Gestational diabetes include, feeling tired, blurred visibility, and mouth dryness.

Here are a few tips you can keep the blood sugar level maintained:

-Always make sure to frequently check your blood sugar levels. This facilitates monitoring the effects of food, exercise, and medicine on blood sugar levels.

-Do regular physical activity, such as swimming, walking, or prenatal yoga that enhances general health.

-Try to gain weight in a healthy way while pregnant. Gaining too much weight can increase insulin resistance and raise the possibility of problems.

This is not medical advice and the suggestions are based on home remedies and sciences. People should consult with a health practitioner before administering any of these tips.