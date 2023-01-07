Every woman must acknowledge each part of her body, says Vidya Balan at 65th AICOG

Representational image

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan appealed to women to be aware of their health, adding that the onus of improving women's health should not be put only on them, but their families should also take care of it. Vidya Balan was addressing the 65th session of 'All India Congress of Obstetrics and Gynaecology' in Kolkata on Thursday.

“A woman derives so much of her identity from her body. Yet we don't want to acknowledge the body, we don't want to acknowledge its wants and needs. We don't take enough care of it. Every part of the body should be accepted and nurtured," Balan said.

Balan said that there has been a lot of change in the society with education and awareness, but still, we have a long way to go.

“A small step will go a long way. When a woman goes to the gynaecologist, maybe she should insist her father, partner or son to come along,'' he said.

Noting that women are embarrassed and feel awkward about certain health issues, she said that if women are accompanied by family members with gynecologists, their families will understand their health issues. "The more people see, the more they move and change attitudes," she said.

Balan said he tasted the famous sweets of Kolkata and visited the Kalighat temple.

The actor, who has played roles in over 40 films, was speaking at the 65th All India Obstetrics and Gynecology Congress in Kolkata on Thursday.