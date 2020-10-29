Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2020: Know date of celebrations in Subcontinent, history, significance

Eid Milad-un-Nabi or Eid-e-Milad is celebrated as the birthday of Prophet Muhammad and this year the celebrations began on the evening of October 29 and will end on October 30. Eid Milad Un Nabi is celebrated across the World in the third month of the Muslim lunar calendar.

The Sunni and the Shia sects observe Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi on different days. While Eid Milad Un Nabi celebrations have already started in Saudi Arabia, it will be celebrated in the subcontinent on October 30.

President Kovind extends greetings

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday greeted citizens on Eid-e-Milad (Prophet's birthday) and asked all to work for the well-being of society and peace and harmony in the country.

"I extend warm wishes to all the countrymen, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters, on the birthday of Prophet Muhammad celebrated as Eid-e-Milad or Milad-Un-Nabi," President Kovind said in his message on the eve of Milad-un-Nabi.

"According to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad compiled in the holy Quran, let us all work for the well-being of society and peace and harmony in the country," the President said, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

History

It is said that the first Muslim ruler to officially celebrate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad was Muzaffar al-Din Gökböri. The Ottomans then declared it as an official holiday in 1588, known as Mevlid Kandil.

There are only restricted festivities on Eid Milad-un-Nabi as the same day also marks the death anniversary of the Prophet. The event is usually marked by congregations where religious leaders make speeches on the life of the Prophet. One of the most important parts of Eid Milad-un-Nabi is to focus on the Prophet, his teachings, sufferings, and his character, as he even forgave his enemies.