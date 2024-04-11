Twitter
Chaitra Navratri 2024: 5 vrat-friendly sattvik recipes to try this festive season

Here are five sattvik recipes perfect for the festive season.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Apr 11, 2024, 10:52 PM IST

Chaitra Navratri, a nine-day Hindu festival celebrated with fervor and devotion, is not just about worshiping the goddess but also about observing fasts or vrat to cleanse the body and soul. During this auspicious time, fasting enthusiasts often look for delicious yet vrat-friendly recipes to enjoy without compromising on tradition or taste. Here are five sattvik recipes perfect for the festive season:

Sabudana Khichdi: A classic vrat staple, Sabudana Khichdi is made from soaked tapioca pearls cooked with potatoes, peanuts, and seasoned with cumin seeds, green chilies, and a hint of lemon juice. It’s not only filling but also light on the stomach, making it an ideal choice for fasting days.

Aloo Jeera: Simple yet flavorful, Aloo Jeera is a delightful dish made with boiled potatoes sautéed with cumin seeds, green chilies, and a dash of rock salt. It pairs perfectly with kuttu ki puri or Singhare ke atte ki roti, making it a wholesome meal during Navratri fasting.

Fruit Salad with Yogurt: A refreshing and nutritious option, fruit salad with yogurt is a perfect snack or dessert during Navratri. Mix together an assortment of fruits like bananas, apples, grapes, and pomegranate seeds, and top it with a dollop of creamy yogurt for a guilt-free indulgence.

Sama Rice Pulao: Sama rice, also known as barnyard millet, is a popular ingredient during Navratri fasting. Cooked with an array of vegetables like carrots, peas, and beans, along with mild spices like cumin powder and black pepper, Sama Rice Pulao is a wholesome and flavorful dish that will keep you satisfied throughout the day.

Paneer Tikka: For those craving something indulgent, Paneer Tikka made with cubed paneer marinated in a mixture of yogurt and spices and grilled to perfection is a delightful treat. Serve it with mint chutney or yogurt dip for a festive twist to your fasting menu.

 

