Anant-Radhika pre-wedding: Here's how much Mukesh Ambani spent on international artists at Anant, Akash, Isha's weddings

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Mar 01, 2024, 10:53 AM IST

Ambani Family (Pic: ANI)
The pre-wedding festivities of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have already begun in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The grand pre-wedding festivities have drawn a star-studded guest list, including luminaries from the worlds of entertainment, technology, and business.

Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani have organised Pre-wedding celebrations in RIL township in Moti Khavdi village, Jamnagar from March 1 to March 3. The wedding is likely to be organised in July.

The celebrations are expected to be a star-studded affair as multiple Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Arjun Kapoor among others have already reached Jamnagar for the celebrations.

The pre-wedding functions will see performances from Arijit Singh, Pritam, B Praak, Diljit Dosanjh, Hariharan, and Ajay-Atul. Headlining the list is the global pop star Rihanna, who is also one of the highest-paid musical artists in the world. Robyn Rihanna Fenty was spotted at the Jamnagar airport on Thursday and her video went viral on social media.

The Barbadian singer, businesswoman, and actress is charging a whopping amount to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash. While the exact amount has been kept under wraps, industry reports state that Rihanna charges anywhere between Rs 12 crore ($1.5 million) to Rs 66 crore ($12 million) to perform at a private event.

However, this isn’t the only time the Ambanis flew in some of the world’s top musicians to amp up the celebrations. Beyoncé and Coldplay's Chris Martin were among the famous performers who have made the Ambani weddings extra special. Here’s a dig into it all. 

Here’s how much the Ambanis spent on international artists performing at their weddings

For Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's sangeet celebrations in 2018, Queen Bey was flown to Udaipur. The international music legend wore two pieces by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and Falguni Shane Peacock for her performance. According to a report in Forbes and Hindustan Times report claims that Beyoncé charged almost $4 million (INR 33 crore) for the private event.

In 2019, 'Maroon 5' was flown to Mumbai to play during Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's Mangal Parv ceremony. Both the bride and groom are fans of the band. 'Maroon 5' allegedly demanded a fee of $1–1.5 million (INR 8–12 crore) for their performance at the event.   

The pre-wedding celebration for Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani was held in St. Moritz, Switzerland, with a winter wonderland theme. Coldplay, a British artist, was invited to enthrall the guests with some of their greatest hits, including "Sky Full of Stars" and "Clocks." In addition to Martin, unique shows were scheduled for American DJ duo The Chainsmokers. Although Chris Martin's exact fee is unknown, "Celebrity Talent Information" states that his base booking fee for private events is $9,999, or around INR 8.3 lakhs. 

At the Lake Como, Italy, engagement ceremony of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, John Legend performed a mesmerising show. The venue has witnessed other celebrity weddings, including Anushka-Virat and Deepika-Ranveer. Legend often charges about $1 million (INR 8 crore) for a private show, excluding travel and production costs. 

