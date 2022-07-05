6 Tips For Travelling In The French Countryside

6 Tips For Travelling The French Countryside

The French countryside holds some of the most beautiful views and landscapes in the world, including the famous French Riviera and the Alps. There are many ways to travel around it too, there are some car rental options in Nice which you can look at. One of the most important things to remember any time you visit France though, is to read information about Europe and see how to make your trip more fun. If you’re planning to visit France anytime soon, here are six tips to help you get the most out of your visit to the country’s countryside.

6 Tips For Travelling The French Countryside

1) What to know about driving

While you can technically rent a car in France, you should be a good driver to do it. If you don’t have time to take public transportation (and you probably won’t because there are so many amazing things to see), a good option can be to hire an SUV with four-wheel drive or hire a driver. You can easily find budget-friendly Parisian drivers via social media sites like Fivver and Twitter or by asking around at your hotel for recommendations. This will allow you to focus on enjoying your trip instead of getting injured.

2) Where To Stay?

Finding a hotel in Paris isn’t all that difficult, but it will be expensive. If you’re on a budget, there are ways to find lodging that’s still close to the heart of everything. Hostels are one option; they’re considerably cheaper than hotels and still offer dorm-style living at an affordable price. Another option is airbnb: not only can you rent an entire apartment for less than most hotels cost per night, but it also gives you easy access to a kitchen so you can avoid eating out for every meal.

3) What To Do

Getting from point A to point B is pretty easy in most of Europe. In France, you can take trains, planes, and buses around major cities (and train connections are usually well-maintained and efficient) but getting from one region to another is a different story. So what should you do? Take a car, of course. Renting a car for an afternoon or weekend doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. There are plenty of affordable options for renting vehicles that will allow you to travel around on your own schedule—with gas prices being what they are right now, it might be worth considering doing that instead of taking another tour bus filled with tourists.

4) How To Save Money

A romantic getaway to France is a big deal, and there’s no sense in spending too much. For example, if you want to explore Paris on your trip, buy your metro tickets at one of their ticket machines instead of a kiosk in front of Notre Dame. While you’re at it, buy both metro and bus tickets for all your trips before you leave so that you can avoid paying extra when buying them from a bus driver or train conductor. You can even find tours online that offer multi-day passes good for transportation throughout most of France—another great way to save money.

5) Safety Tips

France is generally a safe place to travel, but it pays to know your surroundings. Like anywhere else in Europe, you should use common sense when travelling about France: stick to busy, well-lit areas and avoid wandering around alone at night. Avoid carrying unnecessary cash and do not flash expensive jewellery or accessories. Additionally, if someone approaches you in an aggressive manner on the street - stay calm and go with them. The worst that could happen is that they may try and take you somewhere where there are more people around who can help or call the police. If a situation starts to get heated, don't hesitate to tell them directly that you will be going to your local police station immediately following your visit with them.

6) Know When To Stop & Rest

Tourists sometimes miss out on seeing much of France because they try to do too much in a short amount of time. Make sure you give yourself enough rest and recovery time, especially if you’re travelling for an extended period of time. You’ll be amazed at how much more you see and do when you don’t wear yourself out early on. If there are two or three must-see places within driving distance, plan a route that includes them but stops periodically so you can get some R&R in scenic areas between big cities. Take your time getting to know small villages and towns along your way—these tend to have even better food than large cities, not to mention more charming accommodation options.

Disclaimer : Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.