16 tigers are hidden in this picture, Amitabh Bachchan can spot just 11. Can you spot them all?

Is your eyesight good enough to see the tiger hidden in this picture?

A picture is going viral asking you to find the number of tigers hidden in it. At first glance, it’s hard to believe there are 16 tigers hiding in this straight-forward picture. But this one is really tricky and will leave you baffled.

A Twitter user @isharmaneer shared an image with a caption, "How Many Tigers You See In This Pic?".

The first four tigers are easy to spot, but finding the remaining 12 is the real challenge. More than 95 percent of people can’t achieve a perfect score in this basic memory test.

How Many Tigers You See In This Pic ?

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, people are staying indoor and this brain teaser has come as a refresher for them.

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan too joined the bandwagon and found 11 tigers hidden in the image. Can you spot more? Here's the image

This new brain teaser is currently trending online leaving many users baffled how many tigers exactly there are in the image.

According to The DailyMail UK, there are 16 hidden tigers.

If you can spot all 16 tigers, tell us in comments.