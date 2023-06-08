Search icon
Uric Acid troubles? 4 effective ways to transform your health

Here are four home remedies that could help you in lowering high uric acid levels.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: |Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 06:30 PM IST

High When uric acid levels can lead to gout, which is characterised by stiff joints and the formation of urate crystals.

Uric acid is a natural by-product that forms during the metabolism of foods rich in purines. Purines are found in various foods, including swine organ meats, sardines, and beer. The body both produces and eliminates purines.

Typically, the kidneys and urine filter out uric acid from the body. However, if you consume excessive purine or if your body fails to eliminate uric acid efficiently, it can accumulate in your bloodstream. When uric acid levels rise above 6.8 mg/dL, a condition called hyperuricemia occurs. This can lead to gout, which is characterised by stiff joints and the formation of urate crystals. Consequently, both urine and blood may become excessively acidic. Factors such as diet, genetics, being overweight or obese can contribute to the accumulation of uric acid in the body.

High levels of uric acid can also result from certain medical conditions, including renal illness, diabetes mellitus, hypothyroidism, psoriasis, certain forms of cancer, or chemotherapy.

If you want to naturally reduce your body's uric acid levels, consider these recommendations:

1.      Stay Hydrated: Drinking plenty of fluids helps your kidneys remove uric acid more efficiently. Keep a water container with you and set reminders to sip water regularly.

2.      Limit Alcohol Consumption: Alcohol can worsen dehydration and increase uric acid levels. Beer, in particular, contains higher purine content, but even other alcoholic beverages can stimulate purine synthesis and affect uric acid secretion.

3.      Increase Fibre Intake: Consuming more fibre can help lower uric acid levels and support insulin and blood sugar regulation. It also promotes satiety, reducing the chances of overeating. Include fibre-rich foods in your diet, such as lentils, oats, almonds, brown rice, quinoa, chickpeas, spinach, broccoli, apples, and pears.

4.      Boost Vitamin C Intake: Research suggests that higher vitamin C consumption may decrease uric acid levels, although further studies are needed to fully understand its effects. Increase your intake of vitamin C through fruits and vegetables, such as oranges, grapefruit, kiwi, strawberries, red and green peppers, cantaloupe, broccoli, and tomatoes. Non-prescription vitamin C supplements are also available.

These suggestions can aid in naturally reducing uric acid levels, but it's important to consult a healthcare professional for personalised advice and treatment options.

