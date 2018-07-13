Headlines

HomeJaipur

Jaipur

Quinoa processing units at Udaipur & Tonk

Taking one step ahead in the direction, state agriculture department has made sure that farmers from the state growing quinoa, now need not have to find buyers.

Amit Bhatt

Updated: Jul 13, 2018, 06:15 AM IST

Rajasthan government, in its effort to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to double the income of farmers by 2022, is promoting innovations in agriculture. Taking one step ahead in the direction, state agriculture department has made sure that farmers from the state growing quinoa, now need not have to find buyers.

Agriculture department has entered into an agreement with a private company, according to which, two quinoa processing units will be set up in the state and quinoa will be bought back from farmers. “The company will set up the processing units at Udaipur and Tonk with an investment of Rs 20 crore and this agreement will prove beneficial in increasing the income of farmers,” Prabhu Lal Saini, Agriculture Minister told DNA.“In the absence of any processing unit, till now, farmers were facing problem in selling quinoa. Now, with setting up of processing unit, farmers will get good price for quinoa,” he added. 

As per official data, quinoa is being cultivated on 3,300 hectares in 11 districts of agriculture divisions including Bikaner, Bhilwara, Jalore and Udaipur by 10,000 farmers. Its production is 60,000 quintals.  Quinoa is cultivated in Peru, Bolivia, Ecuador, Australia, China, Canada, England and many other countries. 

It can be grown on alkaline and barren lands and it can sustain drought and ground frost. It comes with the added incentive of being insect-resistant. Quinoa is suitable to climatic conditions of Rajasthan.

“The project is expected to be completed in a year, but the company will set up a small processing unit within the next three months. More than 1200 people will get direct and indirect employment,” said Saini.

Quinoa is also called as a super food and mother grain due to its nutritious values. Saini said that quinoa, being gluten-free will prove to be a boon for those who suffering from celiac disease.

“Around 10,000 children in Rajasthan have gluten allergy. Quinoa is a better option for people with this allergy who cannot consume gluten, one of the proteins found in wheat, barley and rye,” Dr Ashok Gupta, superintendent, JK Lon Hospital said. 

Two To A Tango

Two quinoa processing units will be set up in state and quinoa will be bought back from farmers. The company will set up the units at Udaipur and Tonk. 

